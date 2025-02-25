2 Best Premier League Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 2/26/25

The matches are coming thick and fast now in the English Premier League's 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

EPL Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Wednesday

Arsenal at Nottingham Forest (2:30 p.m. ET)

Arsenal just aren't very good in attack right now, and I like Forest's chances of taking at least a point on Wednesday.

The Gunners' short-handed attack has been blanked in two of their past three outings across all competitions. They're playing midfielder Mikel Merino at striker, and without Bukayo Saka, nearly all the creative responsibility has fallen to Martin Odegaard, who has been in a funk lately. In short, Arsenal's attack is floundering, and they're listed at -156 to go under 1.5 goals, so oddsmakers aren't expecting much from them.

An away match at the City Ground is a tough spot for the Gunners to get back on track as Forest's crowd will definitely be up for a home night game against one of the big boys. Plus, Forest have been one of the EPL's top defensive teams this campaign, allowing the fourth-fewest expected goals (xG), per FBRef's xG model. Despite losing 3-0 at the Emirates earlier this season, Forest held Arsenal to 1.2 xG.

Forest love to sit back and play on the counter, and this match should set up perfectly for them to do just that. Nottingham Forest haven't lost at home in the league since November 10th. During that run, they've drawn with Liverpool (1-1) and beaten Villa (2-1), so they've shown they can go toe to toe with top sides.

And if you're willing to take a walk down Narrative Street, Arsenal's title hopes basically ended last weekend, so they may not have the same level of fight as usual.

All in all, I think this is a good spot to back Forest in the double-chance market.

Newcastle United at Liverpool (3:15 p.m. ET)

After a triumphant 2-0 win at Manchester City on Sunday, Liverpool have one hand on the EPL trophy, sitting 11 points clear at the top of the table. They've been the class of the league this campaign, and I like them to cruise against Newcastle.

While Liverpool have been consistently excellent this season, Newcastle have been tough to predict. They've shown they're capable of beating elite teams, notching three wins over Arsenal across two EFL Cup matches and an EPL fixture. They also tied Liverpool, 3-3, at St. James' Park in a thriller in the reverse fixture. But they've laid some eggs of late, too, losing 4-1 at home against Bournemouth, 2-1 at home to Fulham and 4-0 at Manchester City. There's no shame in losing at City, but Newcastle mustered just 0.5 xG in a listless performance.

Newcastle have shipped 14 goals over their last five EPL matches, and Liverpool's attack can take full advantage of the Magpies' shoddy defense.

Give me the Reds to head into the break with a lead.

