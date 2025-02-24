2 Best Premier League Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 2/25/25

The matches are coming thick and fast now in the English Premier League's 2024-25 campaign.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

EPL Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Tuesday

Fulham at Wolves (2:30 p.m. ET Tuesday)

Manager Vítor Pereira has made Wolves a much better defensive team since taking the reins back in December, and that should help Tuesday's clash with Fulham be a low-scoring affair.

Pereira's first two games in charge were clean-sheet wins, and after grinding through a tough stretch of the schedule, Wolves' defense has been excellent of late. Across their past five matches in all competitions, they've allowed just three total goals -- two at Liverpool and one versus Arsenal. They kept a clean sheet at red-hot Bournemouth last time out.

In attack, Wolves aren't too potent, scoring one or fewer goals in six of their last nine matches, which is obviously good news for this bet.

Fulham are fresh off one of their worst attacking performances of the campaign, a 2-0 home loss to Crystal Palace where they mustered a measly 0.2 expected goals (xG), per FBRef. While we can't expect Fulham to be that dreadful in attack, they should have a tough time breaking down Wolves.

All in all, I think we see a low-scoring match where both sides struggle to create many clear-cut chances.

Southampton at Chelsea (3:15 p.m. ET Tuesday)

After a superb start to the campaign, Chelsea have struggled mightily of late, winning only two of their last 10 EPL matches. A home game against Southampton is the perfect get-right spot.

The Saints are the league's worst team -- by some distance, too. Southampton have conceded 61 goals through 26 matches while scoring just 19. They've totaled only nine points. They've shipped seven goals over their last two outings (Brighton and Bournemouth), and Chelsea are -164 to score over 2.5 goals.

That puts me on Pedro Neto to score or assist as long as Neto starts, which isn't a lock given that Neto played the entire match last Saturday. But if he's in the lineup, he can cook against Southampton's porous defense. Neto notched an assist in that Saturday match at Villa and will likely be able to fire in plenty of crosses in a match where Chelsea should have a lot of the ball.

