2 Best NHL Player Prop Bets for Monday 2/24/25

San Jose Sharks vs. Winnipeg Jets

The Winnipeg Jets have been one of the NHL’s most dominant home teams this season. That will make life difficult on a youthful San Jose Sharks squad that is still looking to find their way in the league. Even with the Jets' success, that shouldn’t stop us from looking in the direction of one of the top rookies in the league fighting to win the Calder trophy. Macklin Celebrini has been impressive in a big way this year for the Sharks. Celebrini has tallied 41 points and 156 shots on goal. Finding offense in his rookie year hasn’t been a problem, which should help create some momentum for him ahead of this big test. There’s value in backing the young sensation to find his way onto the scoreboard on Monday night.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings

Two of the top teams in the Pacific Division face off tonight, with the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Vegas Golden Knights. After winning the championship at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Drew Doughty is back on the Kings' blueline as a key cog. Doughty missed the majority of the first chunk of the season but is back and finding a rhythm. The veteran defenseman is a major minute eater for this group and continues to pin down his spot on the Kings' top power-play unit. While the Kings' power play has struggled this season, Doughty’s puck-moving ability should add a key layer they’ve been missing, and these +420 odds are appealing.

