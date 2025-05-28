2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Panthers vs. Hurricanes in Game 5

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Just when we thought the Carolina Hurricanes were dead and gone, they emerged with one of their best performances of the playoffs – on the road, no less. Now back in the comforts of the Lenovo Center, the Canes can dial up the pressure on the Florida Panthers in Game 5.

Carolina’s monumental effort on Monday night kept their fading championship aspirations alive. They held the Panthers to just 11 scoring chances and two high-danger chances while blanking them 3-0 in the win.

Moreover, the Canes also got off the schneid on offense. For the first time since the series opener, the Hurricanes reached double-digit high-danger attempts, translating that to three goals, with just one of those coming at five-on-five. Despite the modest increase, they are still operating below normal range in terms of shooting percentage. So far this series, the Canes have a 2.6% shooting percentage at five-on-five, implying that ongoing growth could be anticipated.

Conversely, the Panthers finally hit the offensive wall we expected. Florida has been overachieving offensively. Including the Game 4 loss, they have been scoring on 11.3% of five-on-five shots, putting them ahead of their expected output and typical shooting percentage. Ongoing regression could put them behind the eight-ball in Game 5.

While the Panthers have held a notable advantage in the early part of this series, they could be running out of steam. At plus-money, we see an edge in backing the Hurricanes in this spot.

The Hurricanes need a more complete effort if they hope to extend the Eastern Conference Final further. Their production relies on heavy involvement from the backend, and Shayne Gostisbehere could be an unsuspecting candidate to lead the charge on Wednesday night.

From an analytics perspective, Gostisbehere is a promising buy-low candidate with elite potential. So far this postseason, the Canes defenseman leads the team in scoring and high-danger chances, averaging 13.9 and 5.9 per game, respectively.

Further, he hasn’t even come close to scratching the surface regarding output. Gostisbehere is skating around with a deflated 50.0% actual goals-for rating, over 20 points below his expected mark of 70.1%. On a more absolute basis, he’s coming up almost nine goals shy of his anticipated output.

We haven’t seen the best Gostisbehere has to offer in this series. The former third-round pick has just one assist in four games while being held scoreless in three straight. That limited scoring comes despite his consistent analytics success and unrelenting production.

Through four games versus the Panthers, Gostisbehere has six shots on goal and just one assist, extending the difference between actual output and expected metrics. We have him earmarked for significant progression in Game 5. There’s value in most of his props, but the most substantive edge comes in backing him to go over 1.5 shots at home.

