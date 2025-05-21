2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Oilers vs. Stars in Game 1

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Edmonton Oilers vs. Dallas Stars

Puck drops on the Western Conference Final on Wednesday night, as the Dallas Stars host the Edmonton Oilers for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final. Of course, this is a rematch of last year’s final, in which the Oilers dispatched the Stars in six games. After making the Western Conference Final in three consecutive seasons, the Stars are looking to get over the hump. They are in for a tightly contested battle in the series opener.

In the second round, the Stars made short work of the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets. Dallas won the series 4-2 and held a decisive analytics advantage. Across the six-game series, the Stars put together a 59.4% expected goals-for rating while outplaying the Jets in all but two contests. As has been the case all season, the Stars rely on their offensive firepower to set themselves apart. They averaged 11.0 high-danger and 24.7 scoring opportunities per game in their second round, benchmarks they will look to maintain against the Oilers.

Of course, Edmonton is more than happy to trade chances with the Stars in this series. The Oilers remain one of the most potent offenses in the league, which is captured in their recent game scores. Since the start of the playoffs, the defending Western Conference champs have attempted at least 10 high-danger chances in all but two of their 11 contests. More impressively, their postseason averages are up to 27.3 scoring and 12.5 high-danger chances per game.

Get your popcorn ready, as this series is loaded with offensive fireworks. Both teams wield offensive advantages, and while defense has been a common theme, we are betting the Stars and Oilers lean into their biggest strengths, particularly at the outset of the series. Ultimately, we foresee this game lasting longer than 60 minutes, leaving an edge in backing Game 1 to go to overtime.

Sharp hockey bettors will recognize that players are typically priced in the +200 range to record two or more points. However, entering Game 1, three players are priced at +164 or lower. Chief among them stands Connor McDavid, who leads the charge at +110 and is a top candidate to reach the two-point plateau in the series opener.

As always, McDavid’s analytics profile is on another level. The three-time Hart Trophy winner ranks among the top Oilers in virtually every advanced category. So far this postseason, he has accumulated a 68.9% expected goals-for rating, 16.9 scoring, and 6.3 high-danger chances per game. In terms of output, McDavid still has room for improvement.

Despite his resounding analytics success, McDavid has been relatively quiet of late. He has one or fewer points in three of his last four, totaling just four points over that stretch. In contrast, the Oilers center is up to 16 shots across the four-game sample, recording no fewer than three in any of those contests. That has created an inverse relationship between production and output that will inevitably result in increased scoring.

Balanced scoring has been the Oilers’ saving grace this postseason, but it’s time for McDavid to take over. The perennial MVP contender is operating below his expected goals-for rating, and his recent output doesn’t match his production. While his odds are diminished, that reflects the market’s confidence in McDavid to get back on track. Still, there’s value in backing him to record two or more points in Game 1.

