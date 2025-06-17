2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Oilers at Panthers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final

Even with the Stanley Cup Final underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals are from the NHL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All advanced statistics are used from MoneyPuck.com and NaturalStatTrick.com. Lineup notes come from Daily Faceoff.

Oilers at Panthers Game 6 Betting Picks

Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

It may be premature to crown the Florida Panthers as Stanley Cup Champions, but every piece of information at our disposal points to as much. The Panthers have stymied the Edmonton Oilers throughout the championship series, and that presumed dominance only grows as they settle into the friendly confines at home. Bet on the defending champs to show up at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday night.

Game 5 was a masterclass in playoff hockey from the Panthers. Florida held the Oilers' potent attack to a paltry 11 scoring chances and three high-danger chances. Most impressively, they did so on the road, amplifying the Panthers’ outlook at home. But as good as their defense has looked, we can’t overstate their efficiency on offense.

Some teams exist on the elite end of the spectrum. The Florida Panthers find this new, efficient gear when it comes to playoff scoring. Dating back to the end of the last round, the Eastern Conference champs have recorded three or more goals at five-on-five in four of their previous six. Across that sample, they are scoring on 11.4% of their shots and have a +4 goal differential, despite playing only two games at home.

Florida has learned from its mistakes last year. After nearly blowing a 3-0 series lead, the Panthers held on to win Game 7. They weren’t about to fall into that trap again, putting forth their best effort of the playoffs last time out. We expect another stout performance, with the Panthers hoisting the Stanley Cup in front of their home faithful. At the current prices, we give the edge to the Panthers.

To this point, most of the praise has been showered on Sam Bennett and Sergei Bobrovsky. Still, over the past few games, we have seen an unstoppable version of Brad Marchand who seems hellbent on capturing his former glory. We expect him to maintain his elite play in what will be the series' deciding game.

Through five games, Marchand has found the back of the net in all but one of those contests. He has a knack for breaking through the Oilers’ feeble defensive front, coming up with timely goals in nearly every game of the Stanley Cup Final. Most notably, Marchand has two game-winning goals but has also been the pace-setter early in those outings. His analytics profile points to renewed success on Tuesday night.

The Panthers get production from top to bottom of their lineup, but Marchand is positioned near the top of many advanced categories. He averages 8.8 scoring and 4.0 high-danger chances per game, boasting relative ratings of 57.0% and 56.4%, respectively. Those elite benchmarks look even more impressive when compared to his 49.5% start rate in the attacking zone. As inferred, Marchand plays a 200-foot game with which few players can compete.

While the Panthers’ other lines are positioned against the Oilers’ top units, Marchand has been free to do damage against inferior competition. As we’ve seen throughout the Stanley Cup Final, Edmonton hasn’t had the answer for stopping him. Marchand will continue to inflict damage against the Oilers in Game 6. There is value in several of his props, but the most pronounced edge lies in backing Marchand as an anytime goal scorer.

