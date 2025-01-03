2 Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bets for Week 18

Looking for a new way to bet on the NFL this season? A Same Game Parlay (SGP) via the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook might be the answer!

Which correlated bets stand out for this week's NFL action?

NFL SGP Bets to Target: Week 18

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs Over 124.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (-114)

Justin Jefferson Longest Reception Over 28.5 Yards (-113)

Jordan Addison Anytime Touchdown (+115)

The Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions will meet up on Sunday night for what is sure to be the most memorable regular-season game in recent history. Both 14-2 clubs have been stellar in the 2024-25 NFL season. The winner of this battle will be awarded the NFC North crown and the one seed -- which comes with a bye and home field advantage -- while the loser will be relegated to the fifth seed.

A close spread (2.5), gaudy over/under (56.5), and indoor conditions set us up for a barnburner. That puts Jahmyr Gibbs in an ideal spot to pick up yardage.

In Weeks 16 and 17 sans David Montgomery (out), Gibbs tallied 154 and 163 scrimmage yards. He did that despite playing just 69.2% and 52.2% of the snaps in those contests. Considering the importance of this game, I'm expecting Gibbs to take on a mighty high snap rate, leaving him with ample opportunity to rack up yards. In a Week 7 date with Minnesota, he amassed 160 total yards despite Montgomery eating up 36.4% of the snaps.

If Gibbs is firing on all cylinders, Minnesota will likely need to fire back through the air. Luckily, we know exactly who Sam Darnold will throw the ball to: Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Let's start with Jefferson, whose longest reception prop is a worthy addition to this SGP. Jefferson has logged a 29-yard catch in 50.0% of games and a 27-yard reception in 75.0% of games. His big-play ability could come through against a banged-up Lions secondary, as Detroit has three corners out on injured reserve, including Carlton Davis III.

We can cap off this Same Game Parlay by adding a Jordan Addison anytime touchdown leg. Here's a look at Addison's market shares across his last seven games: 25.8% target share, 35.3% air yards share, 33.3% red zone target share, and 44.4% end zone target share. No Viking is seeing more red zone work than Addison, and he's punched in a whopping eight touchdowns across his last nine games.

Minnesota's got a 27.5 implied team total and, similar to Jefferson, Addison can take advantage of Detroit's defensive injuries.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Tee Higgins 80+ Receiving Yards (+110)

Jaylen Warren 90+ Rushing + Receiving Yards (+250)

The Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off on Saturday night for a game that has meaning for both clubs.

Cincinnati needs to win and see Week 18 losses from both the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos in order to clinch a playoff spot. With a win, Pittsburgh can either clinch the AFC North -- if the Baltimore Ravens lose earlier in the day -- or draw a playoff matchup with the struggling Houston Texans.

While I don't feel strongly about either side of this total (48.5) or spread (2.5), I do like two player props that have some correlation with each other.

Let's start with Tee Higgins. He's picked up 77-plus yards in six of his last nine games. In that span, he's rocking a 27.2% target share and a team-leading 36.2% air yards share. Higgins has had more double-digit target games (6) than not (5) this season and figures to go out with a bang in what could be Cincy's final game of the season. Moreover, Higgins has the best WR/CB matchup advantage among all WRs in Week 18 (per PFF). Our NFL projections expect him to reel in 82.7 yards versus Pittsburgh.

Turning our attention to Pittsburgh's offense, let's look for Jaylen Warren to explode for 90 scrimmage yards.

Warren has picked up 112 and 92 total yards in his last two games. He's out-snapped Najee Harris in four straight and is seeing a notable 17.0% target share in that span, too. The uptick in Warren's usage and efficiency could have him ready to pounce on the Bengals' 26th-ranked schedule-adjusted rush defense.

There has been some chatter regarding how the Steelers will handle this game should Baltimore win earlier in the day, but I'm not very concerned about the possibility of starters resting in this one. In that event, a win against the Bengals would -- as mentioned -- hand the Steelers a date with the Texans while a loss would pit them against the Ravens in the playoffs. I certainly know which team I would rather meet up with, and it'd be pretty surprising to see Mike Tomlin disregard that. Plus, the Steelers could use some extra mojo heading into the postseason after losing their last three games.

When we parlay these two props, we are in line with what the market is expecting: a close and high-scoring affair.

