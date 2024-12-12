2 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for Rams at 49ers on Thursday Night Football

The NFC West standings continue to carry a razor-thin margin as the 8-5 Seattle Seahawks hold a one-game lead over the 7-6 Los Angeles Rams while the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals aren't far behind at 6-7.

Given that, any NFC West game is holding a ton of weight at this stage of the season. The Rams, who have the second-shortest NFC West odds (+160), are looking to extend their two-game winning streak and are on the road against the 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

Rams at 49ers Betting Picks

Since Puka Nacua returned from injury Week 8, the Rams are logging 26.3 points per game (PPG). For reference, L.A. was averaging only 19.0 PPG over the first six games without Puka in the lineup. Of course, Cooper Kupp's return to action in Week 8 has also played a role as Week 1 was his only full appearance over the first seven weeks of the season.

Los Angeles has been a whole new team since its top receivers have gotten healthy, carrying a 5-2 record since Week 8. Along with the second-shortest odds to win their division, the Rams also have +154 odds to make the NFL playoffs. Grabbing another win as an underdog on Thursday would certainly cause a decent shift in the odds.

The upset starts and ends with the offense. The Rams currently rank as the 10th-best schedule-adjusted offense compared to the 4th-worst defense. The Rams are in the top half of pass-play rate and yards per passing attempt while averaging 237.7 passing yards per contest (ninth-most). For comparison, L.A. logs only 4.0 yards per rushing attempt (sixth-fewest).

This will be a good-on-good matchup as San Francisco carries the seventh-best adjusted pass defense and fifth-worst adjusted rush defense. The 49ers surrender a measly 6.6 yards per passing attempt (fourth-fewest) and 182.6 passing yards per game (third-fewest). Do the Rams have enough to overcome this exceptional pass defense?

Niners star edge rusher Nick Bosa has been absent since Week 12. During that span, San Fran has given up only 134.0 passing yards per game and 6.2 yards per passing attempt. While Bosa (hip, oblique) has yet to practice this week, this passing defense has still held its own without him.

If the secondary still flourished in Week 12 and Week 13, how did the 49ers manage to give up 38 points to the Green Bay Packers and 35 points to the Buffalo Bills? The rush defense continued to struggle, allowing a combined 194.5 rushing yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry. Even in Week 3's 27-24 win over San Francisco, Los Angeles still logged only 198 passing yards and 6.8 yards per passing attempt. If the Rams are to go over their point total, it likely hinges on the ground game and Kyren Williams.

Over the past two games, L.A. is averaging 35.5 rushing attempts per contest (season average is only 26.0). The Rams' carries are up at the ideal time, and they are averaging 146.5 rushing yards per contest during the span (season average is only 103.0).

Week 13's 21-14 win over the New Orleans Saints is a comparable matchup as the Saints' defense has the ninth-best adjusted pass defense and third-worst adjusted rush defense. The Rams logged 156 rushing yards and 5.4 yards per rushing attempt in the victory. Los Angeles' tailbacks Williams and Blake Corum have also improved their efficiency since Week 13. For the season, Williams holds -0.09 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/C) while Corum is at -0.38 (per NFL Next Gen Stats); since Week 13, Williams has logged 0.57 RYOE/C, compared to Corum's 0.38 mark.

With that said, the Rams' rushing attack is trending in the right direction ahead of this matchup. Considering the 2.5-point spread, Los Angeles should also be able to avoid a negative game script and keep running the rock. L.A. has the tools to take advantage of the 49ers' defensive weakness, meaning a similar point total to Week 3's matchup could be imminent. The Rams scored 27 points in the most recent meeting with the Niners; look for L.A. to go over 23.5 points.

While we have been positive on Los Angeles' offense, that does not mean a win is a slam dunk. In fact, numberFire's NFL projections and MasseyRatings have the 49ers by about three points. This game could easily go either way, but the first half winner could be clear.

Similar to the -144 full-game moneyline, San Francisco is holding -138 odds to win the first half. The Rams are 6-2 over their last eight games, yet they've led at halftime in only three of those matchups. Plus, L.A. holds a 5-8 record against the spread (ATS) for the first-half spread. The 49ers aren't great at 7-6 ATS in the first half, but it still provides a little confidence. Plus, San Fran has led at the half in three of its last five game, even including the 20-17 loss against the Seahawks.

The 49ers will likely have more injury trouble as Isaac Guerendo (foot) and Trent Williams (ankle) have yet to practice this week. The Niners' run game could be without its best offensive linemen while being forced to move down the running back depth chart yet again. If Guerendo can't go, Patrick Taylor is in line to get work, and he carries an alarming -0.66 RYOE/C this season.

Fortunately, this L.A. defense can be attacked in virtually any way. The unit ranks as the fourth-worst adjusted defense, fifth-worst adjusted pass defense, and ninth-worst adjusted rush defense. Picking on the Rams' secondary should give the Niners an even better chance of putting up points.

Brock Purdy comes off one of his best performances of the season last week, racking up 325 passing yards and 13.0 yards per passing attempt paired with 0.77 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db). Keep in mind the Chicago Bears still sport the 11th-best adjusted pass defense, so it was a very impressive showing from Purdy.

There was a ton to like in Week 14's 38-point performance against the Bears. With San Francisco finally showing some hope, we have even more reason to take this first-half line.

The 49ers are allowing only 8.8 first half points per game (5th-fewest) while the Rams give up 11.8 first half points per contest (16th-fewest). Regardless of the full-game outcome, give me the Niners to win the first half.

