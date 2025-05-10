2 Best NBA Playoffs Bets and Player Props for Saturday 5/10/25

The NBA postseason is here, and it offers us a wide variety of betting options, from point spreads and totals to player props.

There's a lot to choose from, but various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Celtics at Knicks

Down 0-2 and heading into a road game at Madison Square Garden, the Boston Celtics need someone to step up. Though he's shot just 12-of-42 and turned the ball over 8 times in the first two games against the New York Knicks, 2022 Eastern Conference Finals MVP Jayson Tatum could be the guy to snap Boston out of their funk. I see value in these +124 odds for Tatum to score at least 30 points.

Now, playoff struggles aren't new for the 27-year-old. He's shot better than 45% in a postseason just once since his playoff debut in 2018 and has shot less than 33% from beyond the arc over the past three postseasons.

But the volume is always there. He's attempted 18-plus shots in 44 of 69 playoff games the last four years, including in five of six in 2025.

In the regular season, that kind of volume typically meant good things for his scoring totals. In 49 games attempting at least 19 shots, Tatum cracked 30 points 26 times.

That's a sound enough hit rate to show value in his plus odds to score 30 in Game 3, but the matchup is where we can really feel confident in JT. Despite the recent struggles, Tatum has gotten up to 30 points in 7 of his last 15 games against the Knicks. He's crept up to 35 points in five of those, hinting at potential value in Tatum to score 35+ at +320 odds, as well.

Timberwolves at Warriors

With Stephen Curry staring at another absence in Game 3, the Golden State Warriors will be forced to lean on Draymond Green on the offensive end. The defensive stalwart's scoring has taken a huge hit in recent years, but he's continued to produce as a playmaker. Green averaged 5.6 assists during the regular season, although he is down to 3.8 per game in the playoffs.

Even so, Green has dished out between 5 and 7 assists each of the past four games, and we've seen him rack up hefty assist totals with Curry off the floor.

That makes Draymond Green to record 6+ assists one of the best bets for the Timberwolves-Warriors Game 3.

The Minnesota Timberwolves were above-average in limiting assists this season, but they were merely average at assists allowed to the center position. We've seen that play out in their head-to-head matchups with Green. He went for 6 and 7 assists across two dates with Minnesota during the regular season and has now recorded at least 5 assists in seven of his last eight matchups with Rudy Gobert.

It doesn't hurt to have Golden State back at home, either. When allotted at least 20 minutes, Green has averaged 6.5 assists at home during his playoff career, notching at least 6 dimes in 66% of 80 such games.

Down their top player and desperate for a win, Green should see big minutes and dictate a lot of offense tonight.

