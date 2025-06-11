2 Best NBA Finals Bets and Predictions for Game 3 Between the Thunder and Pacers

The Indiana Pacers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 3 of the NBA Finals tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.

OKC has -650 NBA Finals odds despite the series being tied 1-1, and they enter tonight's contest as a 5.0-point road favorite.

Which bets stand out tonight for Game 3? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and see where we can find value.

Thunder at Pacers NBA Finals Game 3 Betting Picks

The Pacers have not drawn much respect from the market throughout these playoffs. The series turns to Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight, and I see value in backing the home team to win outright at +190 odds.

Indiana stole Game 1 thanks to being the most clutch team in basketball -- a standing they held (via clutch net rating) in both the regular season and throughout these playoffs.

How are the Pacers able to shave deficits with ease and churn out wins in crunch time? It starts with elite shotmaking -- a big reason why I think they will take Game 3.

The Pacers ranked fourth in effective field goal percentage (eFG%) in the regular season and fare first in that category (57.4% eFG%) this postseason. When the fourth quarter hits and legs are tired, the Pacers find ways to drill shots. Head coach Rick Carlisle puts them in that very position for success.

Carlisle looks deep in the bench through the first three-and-a-half quarters, allowing players such as Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam to be fresher than the other teams' opposing stars in the final minutes. And for as much as we talk about Indiana's pace as a whole, we don't highlight how and when they choose to implement that pace enough.

In Game 1, Indiana took things slow to start the second half (94.0) before increasing the tempo (98.0) later in the fourth. It was the perfect bait-and-switch. Just when OKC's legs were tired and their players got acclimated to a more tame style of play, Carlisle checked the majority of his starters back into the game -- all of whom had logged fewer than 30 minutes at that point, including Haliburton -- and let them run wild all while being fresh enough to nail shots.

That type of play could spell trouble for the Thunder in an away game. OKC shows day-and-night offensive ratings at home (120.9) and on the road (108.2). They sport a wildly concerning 49.2% eFG% on the road these playoffs -- the third-worst to only the Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic.

Luguentz Dort (19.4% 3P%) and Aaron Wiggins (23.8% 3P%) -- two of the heroes for OKC this series -- show meh shooting marks on the road. In fact, Alex Caruso (36.7% 3P) and Jalen Williams (36.6% 3P%) are the only members of the team shooting above a 33.3% clip from distance in away games this postseason.

OKC has gone 2-3 on the road since the second round. Simply put -- I think the Pacers will outdo the Thunder on the offensive end and claim a 2-1 series lead tonight.

I want to double down on OKC's road struggles and look for them to score under 117.5 points tonight.

Here's a look at the Thunder's road point totals this postseason: 92, 101, 104 (incl. OT), 107, 114, 117, and 128 points. They've scored under 117.5 points in all but one of seven road contests.

Now, both Indiana and OKC play at a pace that supports high-scoring games, but the Pacers' defense has proved up to the task in limiting quality looks. The Thunder averaged 116.5 points on a 50.8% eFG% in their two home games this series, which was way down from their previous home marks (123.3 points on a 56.3% eFG%) this postseason.

OKC shot 24 free throws in Game 1 before enjoying 33 free throws in Game 2. A new officiating crew could let Game 3 play out a bit looser -- similar to Game 1 -- which would help throw Shai Gilgeous-Alexander off his rhythm and force him to finish tough looks.

Look for OKC's offense to be kept in line tonight, at least enough so that they fail to exceed their implied team total.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

