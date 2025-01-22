2 Best NBA Bets for Spurs vs. Pacers in Paris

Even within a single NBA game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the San Antonio Spurs face the Indiana Pacers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Spurs vs. Pacers Betting Picks

The NBA Global Games are back with the Spurs and Pacers meeting up in Paris on Thursday and Saturday afternoon. The first match is showing a 2.5-point spread in favor of Indiana and a 229.0 over/under.

The star of this show is none other than Victor Wembanyama. The Frenchman is returning to his native country, so we can expect Accor Arena to look like a home game for Wemby and company. For those reasons and more, I like San Antonio to win outright at +130 odds.

Indiana has been rolling, winning eight of their last nine and hoisting a +11.8 net rating (third-best in the NBA) in that span. Could four days off and an international flight derail their momentum? The Pacers aren't the only party that had to make the trek to Paris, but their hot streak could run cold following an extended break.

The Pacers might not have an answer for Wembanyama. They do not have a seven-footer on their roster and -- past Myles Turner (6'11") -- no player who averages at least 15 minutes stands above six-foot-nine. That has, in part, led to the Pacers giving up the seventh-most paint points and the 10th-most putback points per game.

Turner and Pascal Siakam are forces down low, but keeping Wemby in check could pose as a tall task, especially if they can't force him into foul trouble. Indiana is drawing the 11th-fewest fouls per game, including the 8th-fewest against centers. Ultimately, I see enough reasons to back the Spurs at +130.

Since 2019, there have been nine NBA Global regular-season games.

The shooting has not been pretty.

Teams went a combined 726-for-1618 (44.8% FG%) from the field in this stretch. For context, only six NBA teams are shooting at a worse clip than that this season. Luck from behind the arc has been even harder to come by. Clubs went a combined 196-for-610 (32.1% 3P%) from downtown in this split, which would be good for the second-worst shooting clip in the Association this season.

Based on this sample, we have some reason to believe that shooting efficiency could be down for San Antonio and Indiana on Thursday. The harsh travel schedule and the non-NBA court could be playing a role here. With that, let's look for the under to come in.

Past what we've discussed, I think the market could be overrating the pace of play in this one. The Spurs rank 17th in pace. The Pacers play at the seventh-fastest pace, but they've been way down to 17th in this category since winning eight of their last nine. Seemingly, they've found success when implementing a slower tempo.

Three-point volume could look fairly meh, too. The Pacers shoot the third-fewest threes and allow the seventh-fewest made threes per game. The Spurs are a middle-of-the-road three-point team on both sides of the ball, but all to say that 229 points appears to be a high bar. I like the under.

