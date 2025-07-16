2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Aces at Wings on Wednesday 7/16/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Aces and Wings?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Picks and Props for Aces at Wings

Rookie of the Year favorite Paige Bueckers has been rolling of late, averaging 20.3 points across 11 games since returning from an early-June concussion. She's hoisted 16.3 field goal attempts per game during that stretch, tacking on 4.5 free throw attempts per game.

That's helped her crack 18 points in seven of her last 11 games -- a total she could add to in a soft home date with the Aces.

Vegas continues to struggle on the defensive side of the ball. They're just ninth in defensive rating on the season, with the bulk of that production coming to perimeter players. The Aces have allowed a league-worst 55.9 points per game to opposing guards, ceding 46 field goal attempts per game to the position.

Bueckers saw that firsthand in an earlier matchup with Vegas. Though she netted only 16 points in that game against the Aces, Paige's 19 field goal attempts were the second-most she's put up in a game all season. In seven games with at least 16 field goal attempts, Bueckers has gone over 17.5 points five times.

Considering Bueckers' growing volume and Vegas's lackluster perimeter defense, another high-usage game could certainly be in the cards tonight. That's enough to buy into Buckers over 17.5 points at -113 odds.

The three-time MVP has been up to her usual tricks this season, averaging 21.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while pacing the W in Player Efficiency Rating (PER). Though Wilson's counting stats are largely down from her historic 2024 season, there is one area of her game which has taken a step up this season: playmaking.

Through 17 games, A'ja is averaging a career-best 3.3 assists per game. Wilson's 24.3% assist rate is well above her previous career-high, and that's helped her dish out at least 4 assists in 8 of the 16 games in which she's played at least 20 minutes. That 50% hit rate is well above the 39.7% implied probability we get from Wilson's +152 odds to record 4+ assists (as of Wednesday morning).

The matchup is ripe for the taking, too. Not only does Dallas have the W's third-worst scoring defense, but they've also allowed a league-high 22.2 assists per game on the season.

Now, the Wings play at the slowest pace in the league at home, but they've still surrendered north of 20 assists per game in the split.

All customers get a 25% Profit Boost Token on any wager for any WNBA games taking place on July 16th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.