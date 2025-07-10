2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Thursday 7/10/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox

A matchup between Logan Allen and Jonathan Cannon probably doesn't scream NRFI, but this game has one of the lighter totals (8.5) on a slate that's leaning toward offense.

The Cleveland Guardians are always a welcome sight in this market, as they're 29th in both YRFI rate (23.1%) and first-inning runs per game (0.34). While their lineup will be loaded with lefties to counter Cannon, that might actually be a positive for the young right-hander. That's because Cannon has shown reverse splits this season, posting a decent 4.29 xFIP and 21.4% strikeout rate versus lefties, a big step up from the 5.27 xFIP and 13.9% K rate he's logged in same-handed matchups. And while Cannon has had some home run issues, Cleveland is less likely to capitalize due to a modest .143 ISO in the first inning.

Allen has slipped up in the opening inning of late, but he hasn't allowed an earned run in 13 of 16 starts. Despite otherwise uninspiring numbers, he's held his own by preventing loud contact, boasting a 34.2% hard-hit rate (87th percentile). While facing a slew of White Sox righties might not be ideal for the southpaw, Chicago has a 27.5% strikeout rate versus lefties, and that jumps to 30.3% in the opening frame. Overall, the White Sox have been close to average in first-inning runs per game (0.51).

Even with the lack of big names taking the mound, this could have the makings of a clean first inning.

Atlanta Braves at Athletics

Between temperatures hitting 100 degrees and a hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park, this matchup is showing a hefty 10.0-run total. However, despite the obvious risks, this could be buying opportunity to back starters Spencer Strider and JP Sears to combine for a NRFI.

Sears might not have exciting overall numbers, but he's actually been a beast in the first inning, logging a NRFI in 17 of 18 starts. This is supported by a 24.1% strikeout rate the first time through the order, which is much higher than his season-long mark (18.5%).

The home run ball is the biggest worry with Sears (1.75 HR/9), particularly under these hot conditions. However, the Braves' active roster shows a mediocre 90 wRC+, .142 ISO, and 23.6% strikeout rate versus LHP. Narrowing to the first inning, that K rate balloons to 31.9% in the split. Atlanta has been a middle-of-the-road team in YRFI rate (29.7%), as well.

Strider has pitched a scoreless first inning in 8 of his 10 outings. While he isn't putting up the otherworldly metrics he produced from 2022-23, he's shown flashes of that lethal stuff the first time through the order, recording a 2.83 xFIP, 31.1% K rate, and 4.4% BB rate. The A's are inside the top 10 in YRFI rate (31.9%), but as our Jim Sannes notes, Strider is starting to display improved velocity and higher slider usage, a sign that the Atlanta ace will only get better from here.

While the high total is concerning, these pitchers have me tempted by the NRFI at these plus odds.

