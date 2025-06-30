2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Monday 6/30/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Athletics at Tampa Bay Rays

Starters Jacob Lopez and Drew Rasmussen have both performed well in the first inning this season, giving us a clear path to a NRFI between the Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay's Rasmussen has logged a scoreless first inning in 13 of 16 starts, and that's supported by the righty producing a 3.07 xFIP, 24.3% strikeout rate, 4.9% walk rate, and 53.5% ground-ball rate the first time through the order. As he's done throughout his career, Rasmussen has really suppressed dingers (0.85 HR/9), which is always a confidence booster when gunning for a NRFI.

The A's have a solid 30.2% YRFI rate, but they've been a below-average offense in the first inning over the past month, showing a 96 wRC+, .124 ISO, and 25.6% K rate. Considering the team is averaging the eighth-fewest runs per game this season (4.12), it wouldn't be surprising if that YRFI rate dips over the long haul.

Lopez has spent time as both a starter and reliever this season, but over his seven traditional starts, he's given up a a first-inning run only once. The southpaw is rocking a 3.32 xERA, which is supported by being in the 85th percentile or better in strikeout rate (28.9%), barrel rate (5.4%), hard-hit rate (33.3%), and average exit velocity (87.6 mph).

The Rays rank 25th in YRFI rate (25.0%), and their active roster has a 96 wRC+ and .132 ISO versus LHP -- both positive signs for Lopez tonight.

San Francisco Giants at Arizona Diamondbacks

1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs Under Jul 1 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Logan Webb is pitching well enough to earn the third-shortest odds to win the NL Cy Young (+1200), so it's easy to buy into him providing a clean first inning despite as tough matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The right-hander has backed a fantastic campaign with a 2.79 SIERA, 3.02 xERA, 27.7% strikeout rate, 5.3% walk rate, and 53.5% ground-ball rate. Webb has posted a NRFI in 12 of 17 starts, which includes 5 straight scoreless first innings this month.

While the Diamondbacks are actually tied for first in YRFI rate (36.1%), they're outside the top 10 in first-inning runs per game (0.57) and are just 20th in first-inning xwOBA (.331). They've put up a 93 wRC+ in the first inning this month, as well.

Ryne Nelson will be tasked with silencing the San Francisco Giants' bats. Nelson has split appearances between the rotation and bullpen, but six of his seven first innings have been scoreless. The right-hander has a solid if unspectacular 4.00 SIERA and 4.09 xERA across 60 2/3 innings this season.

However, the main reason to have faith in Nelson is that he'll be facing a Giants team that's 23rd in YRFI rate (26.2%), 23rd in first-inning runs per game (0.40), and 28th in first-inning xwOBA (.294). The addition of Rafael Devers from a couple of weeks ago should make the Giants more dangerous going forward, but he's slashing a mere .217/.333/.391 with a 31.5% K rate since joining his new club.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any sport or event taking place on June 30th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.