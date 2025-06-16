2 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Monday 6/16/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays

The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays haven't been consistent at producing runs in the first inning this season. Baltimore is 21st in YRFI rate (27.1%) and 23rd in first-inning runs per game (0.39) while Tampa Bay is 25th (23.9%) and 21st (0.41).

With that in mind, starting pitchers Zach Eflin and Ryan Pepiot should be capable enough to log a scoreless opening frame despite lacking overpowering arsenals.

Eflin has an underwhelming 16.9% strikeout rate this season, but he bumps that up to a more respectable 19.8% the first time through the order alongside a 3.42 xFIP and pristine 1.2% walk rate. After going through a rough patch when coming off the injured list in early May, Eflin has performed well lately and has logged a NRFI in three straight starts.

Pepiot will face an Orioles lineup that projects to have four left-handed batters atop the order, but that could actually be to his benefit. While the right-hander generally has middle-of-the-road metrics, he's showing reverse splits that include a flashy 28.7% K rate versus lefties. He's also performed well in the first inning, recording a NRFI in 10 of 14 starts.

With several trends pointing to zeros early on, backing a NRFI is appealing.

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

Games involving the Los Angeles Dodgers tend to be ones to avoid for a NRFI, and the San Diego Padres are no slouches in the first inning themselves, but it's easier to rationalize when Dylan Cease and Shohei Ohtani are taking the mound.

While Cease's 4.28 ERA isn't befitting of an ace, both a 3.60 xERA and 3.27 SIERA suggest he's performed far better than that. If nothing else, he's been lights out the first time through the order, rocking a 2.44 xFIP, 35.7% K rate, and 5.6% BB rate. Although he had some bumpy first innings last month, he's still managed a NRFI in 10 of 14 outings.

Ohtani will be making his highly anticipated pitching debut for the Dodgers, serving as their opener on Monday night. We haven't seen Ohtani take the mound since 2023 for the Los Angeles Angels, and all he did back then was log a 2.87 xFIP and 39.3% strikeout rate the first time through the order while logging a NRFI in 18 of 23 starts.

Although there's some risk in putting faith in a pitcher coming off such a long hiatus, the fact that he'll only be tasked with an inning or two should give us confidence as he can go all out without worrying about pitching deep into the game.

Particularly with this matchup being priced as a toss-up for a NRFI, I like siding with the elite arms in this one.

