2 Best MLB Bets and Predictions for Thursday 7/10/25

When you're betting a moneyline, run line, or total in Major League Baseball, you've got to weight a healthy number of factors -- from the starting pitcher to the bullpen and even defense.

After considering those factors, which bets stand out across today's action?

We're going to run through that below, discussing my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. For additional insights, you can also check out our daily MLB player prop projections.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Betting Picks

Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees

The Seattle Mariners have a big edge on the mound tonight, which makes them an appealing bet versus the New York Yankees in a clash that is listed as a pick'em.

Bryan Woo is getting the ball for Seattle, and he's got a 3.42 SIERA and 24.6% strikeout rate. While his numbers are better at home than on the road -- per usual for Seattle hurlers -- he's giving up just a .286 wOBA away from home. The Yankees are undoubtedly a difficult matchup, but Woo should be up to the challenge.

The Bronx Bombers are handing the keys to Marcus Stroman. The veteran right-hander struggled to a 4.74 SIERA in 2024, and he hasn't been any better this campaign, recording a 5.33 SIERA and 13.5% K rate in a small sample of 19 1/3 innings.

Given Seattle's starting-pitcher advantage, they're the side I want to back in this game, and it certainly doesn't hurt that the Mariners' offense is trending up, ranking 10th in wOBA over the last 30 days (.332).

Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals

Both starting pitchers -- Miles Mikolas and Michael Soroka -- are pretty meh, which pushes me toward this two-leg Same Game Parlay.

First 5 Innings Alternate Total Runs Over (3.5) Jul 10 11:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

These offenses getting to four-plus runs in the first five innings shouldn't be too tall of a mountain to climb, which is why this leg is -260.

Mikolas owns a 4.64 SIERA and 16.0% strikeout rate while allowing 1.55 jacks per nine innings. Soroka has significantly better numbers, including a 3.39 SIERA and and 26.2% K rate. But with a 9.9% swinging-strike rate, Soroka's strikeout rate is due for negative regression, and he's permitting a 40.5% fly-ball rate and 1.42 homers per nine.

Both offenses should be able to have success early, and the wind blowing out to left works in our favor, too.

As for Donovan, he's -300 to get a hit. He's having an excellent season for the St. Louis Cardinals, mashing his way to a .366 wOBA and notching 96 hits in 85 games. He's cooking in July, amassing a .403 wOBA so far this month. He'll have the platoon advantage against Soroka, but if that doesn't work, the Washington Nationals' bullpen is 27th in reliever xFIP over the last 30 days (4.50).

To Record A Hit To Record A Hit Brendan Donovan -310 View more odds in Sportsbook

Get one month of MLB.TV on us! FanDuel customers can now place any $5 bet on MLB and unlock a full month of MLB.TV — regardless if your bet wins or loses. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.