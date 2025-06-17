2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Padres at Dodgers on Tuesday 6/17/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Padres at Dodgers

Both offenses are in a good spot tonight, pushing me toward the over.

Randy Vasquez is starting for the Padres, and it's hard to see how it goes well for him. This season, the right-handed Vasquez has struggled to a 5.56 SIERA and 13.9% strikeout rate. He survived LA last week, giving up just one run over 4 1/3 innings. He'll need more batted-ball luck tonight to keep the Dodgers' bats quiet, and I'm banking on Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and company to light up the scoreboard.

On the other side, the Dodgers are going with a bullpen game. That makes it tough to predict any pitcher-hitter matchups, but I think we'll likely see Matt Sauer and/or Justin Wrobleski at some point. Wrobleski has a meh 9.9% swinging-strike rate this season while Sauer has a 17.6% K rate. Neither should instill much fear into the Padres' lineup, and they can help us reach the over.

As mentioned, Vasquez is facing a tall task today, and we should have our eye on LA's lefties as Vasquez is surrendering a .391 wOBA wOBA and 2.05 jacks per nine in the split.

Enter Freeman.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Freddie Freeman -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Dodgers' veteran slugger has been excellent in 2025, sporting a .408 wOBA. With the platoon advantage, Freeman boasts a .431 wOBA and 28.6% line-drive rate. At home versus RHP, his wOBA skyrockets to a comical .472.

Freeman can keep thriving in these splits in a cozy matchup with Vasquez, and once Vasquez is out of the game, Freeman will take his hacks versus a Padres 'pen that gives up the seventh-highest fly-ball rate (39.7%).

