2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Padres at Dodgers on Monday 6/16/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Let's dig into the San Diego Padres at the Los Angeles Dodgers and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Betting Picks for Padres at Dodgers

With so much firepower between these two offenses, the under is a scary bet, but that's where I land today.

For the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani's return to the mound is getting all the headlines -- and rightfully so. But Ben Casparius is the Dodgers' pitcher who has me feeling good about the under.

Casparius is expected to work after Ohtani, who is likely to pitch possibly just one inning today. Casparius has spent most of the campaign in the bullpen, but he went four innings in a start last time out against these same Padres and got up to 54 pitches, so between he and Ohtani, they could cover at least the first five innings.

With the caveat that he's been mostly a reliever, Casparius' 2025 stats are filthy as he's pitched to a 2.98 SIERA, 26.0% K rate and 13.9% swinging-strike rate. In said start versus San Diego, Casparius gave up one earned run.

Dylan Cease is getting the ball for San Diego, and he's in the midst of his best stretch of the season, recording a 2.56 xFIP and 33.6% strikeout rate over his past six outings. His most recent start came versus the Dodgers, and he punched out 11 across seven shutout frames.

Plus, both of these bullpens are dang good. LA's relievers rank 3rd in bullpen xFIP (3.66) while the Padres' relievers check in 10th (3.89).

Once the second inning arrives, it's likely none of the big bats for either team will be due up. That combined with the talent on the mound for each side puts me on no runs in the second.

The Padres' lineup is a top-heavy one, and with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado hitting first and third, respectively, we should avoid them in the second inning. We'll likely see some combination of Brandon Lockridge, Xander Bogaerts, Gavin Sheets and Jake Cronenworth. As we laid out above, Casparius is dang good and should be able to navigate through the lesser half of San Diego's lineup. If we get Ohtani pitching a second inning, I feel just as good about him.

While LA's lineup is as deep as there is in baseball, the top-end stars such as Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are unlikely to come up in the second. It'll likely be Will Smith, Teoscar Hernandez, Max Muncy, Andy Pages and Michael Conforto. All of those guys bring home-run power to the table, but Cease has permitted just one long ball over his last four starts (21.2 innings).

