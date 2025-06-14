2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Sunday 6/15/25

The expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is here, bringing together the top clubs across the globe. With that comes plentiful betting options each and every day.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense across Sunday's matches?

FIFA Club World Cup Betting Picks for Today

Atletico Madrid at Paris Saint-Germain

It remains to be seen how Paris Saint-Germain approaches the FIFA Club World Cup after hoisting the Champions League trophy late last month, but at the very least, I believe they give a decent amount of run to their young players. With that in mind, Desire Doue is someone who can carry over his momentum from the UCL into the CWC, beginning with Sunday's match versus Atletico Madrid.

Doue, who recently turned just 20 years old, finished with the third-most goals-plus-assists (8) in PSG's talented lineup throughout the Champions League and tied for the fourth-most goals-plus-assists (12) in Ligue 1 competitions. While Atletico is coming off a 2024-25 campaign where they finished third in La Liga and tallied the fewest expected goals (xG) allowed (33.4) in the league -- per FBRef's xG model -- this PSG squad can put pressure on just about any team in the world, evidenced by them steamrolling a defensively minded Inter squad (36.5 xG allowed in Seria A this season) 5-0 in the Champions League Final.

According to Fantasy Football Scout's predicted lineups for the CWC, Doue is slated to start up front on the right wing, which should give him ample opportunities to cut in and have a go at goal or deliver passes into the box for one of PSG's other dynamic attackers to finish.

If Doue is not confirmed in the lineup, Lee Kang-In (+115) and Bradley Barcola (+125) are other players to consider in the same market.

Porto at SE Palmeiras

Depending on how you look at it, SE Palmeiras being in the midst of their Serie A campaign in Brazil either gives them an advantage over some of their opponents or it could cause them to require an adjustment period. Between the two possibilities, I'm choosing to believe Palmeiras will benefit from not having any rust entering a contest versus Porto on Sunday.

Porto is coming off a third-place finish in the Primeira Liga in 2024-25, and their last match took place on May 17. While Porto does have a forward in Samu Aghehowa who logged the second-most goals (19) in the league last season, Palmeiras is an exciting, young team that has surrendered the second-fewest xG (9.4) in Serie A across their first 11 matches.

With both teams being a bit inexperienced, this matchup may be more even than the lines suggest, and FanDuel Research's Club World Cup power rankings have Palmeiras as a potential dark horse in the tourney.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.