2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Monday 6/30/25

Inter vs. Fluminense

Inter haven't been all that impressive at the Club World Cup, and I am backing Fluminense to hold them to a draw through regulation in today's 3 p.m. ET match.

Inter topped its group but hardly did so in convincing fashion outside of a solid 2-0 win over River Plate. Their other two results were a 1-1 tie with Monterrey and a 2-1 come-from-behind win against Urawa where Inter netted two goals from the 75th minute on and mustered just four shots on target despite being down for the majority of the match.

Fluminense haven't been all that amazing, either, going without a goal in two of their three group fixtures. But in the other one, they scored four times versus Ulsan in a 4-2 triumph, and they managed a point in a pair of 0-0 draws in those other games thanks to two clean sheets. One of the 0-0 draws came against Dortmund in a match that Fluminense put more shots on target than Dortmund did (5-3).

Inter have struggled to create goals in this tourney, and I think that continues against what's proven to be a stout Fluminense defense.

Manchester City vs. Al-Hilal

Manchester City have been the best team at this tourney -- at least through the group stage.

City demolished Al Ain, Wydad and Juventus in group play, winning all three matches and amassing a +11 goal difference in the process -- scoring 13 goals and conceding just two. City rolled out a very strong lineup in each match and appears to be taking this tourney very seriously, treating it as a golden opportunity to weave in new signings and get up to speed for next season.

Al-Hilal won't be a pushover in this 9 p.m. ET match as they've conceded only one goal so far in the CWC, but oddsmakers are expecting City to roll, listing City at -460 on the moneyline and -125 to go over 2.5 goals.

Betting on Marmoush to score or assist at -155 odds is my favorite way to back Man City today. Marmoush hasn't yet scored or assisted through two group-stage starts, but he's been dangerous, taking five shots (two on target) in appearances versus Wydad and Juve. In a match where City should once again create a lot of chances, Marmoush will likely spend plenty of time in dangerous areas.

