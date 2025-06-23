2 Best FIFA Club World Cup Bets and Player Props for Monday 6/23/25

The expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is here, bringing together the top clubs across the globe. With that comes plentiful betting options each and every day.

When looking at the soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense across today's matches?

FIFA Club World Cup Betting Picks for Today

Atletico Madrid vs. Botafogo

Group B concludes today with a pair of 3 p.m. ET matches, including this one. Atletico Madrid likely needs a win to advance to the next round, and while Botafogo have been very impressive thus far, I'm backing Atleti to take all three points.

Botafogo pulled off the shock of the tourney so far in their most recent match, besting PSG by a 1-0 score. While Botafogo was out-possessed 75% to 25% by PSG, they actually put more shots on target (4-2) than PSG did, so it's not like they fluked their way to a win.

With that said, Botafogo has mostly caught lightning in a bottle so far this tourney as they're a middling eighth in their domestic league.

Atleti, meanwhile, got throttled, 4-0, by PSG in their Club World Cup opener before a bounce-back 3-1 win over the Seattle Sounders. They recorded seven shots on target in the victory over the Sounders, which is made more impressive due to the fact the match was held in Seattle, and they'll have a talent edge over Botafogo.

Anything less than a win puts Atleti at risk of being the first big club eliminated from this summer's tourney. With everything to play for, Diego Simeone's side should be locked in, and I like them at these -160 odds.

Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras

After Group B wraps up with a pair of 3 p.m. ET matches, Group A finishes with two 9 p.m. ET clashes. Palmeiras and Inter Miami are both tied at the top of the group with four points, and a draw will secure qualification for both sides.

While that could lead to a bit of an awkward situation if things are tied late, I lean toward there being a lot of goals in this match. Oddsmakers do, too, as over 2.5 goals is listed at -168 odds.

That puts me on Roque to score or assist.

The Palmeiras striker has not been good this tourney and was hooked after 45 minutes last time out. But prior to the CWC, he'd scored a goal in two of his last four starts. As long as Roque starts, I like him to contribute to a goal versus an Inter Miami defense that has allowed 27 goals in 18 MLS matches this season.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.