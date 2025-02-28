2 Best FA Cup Bets and Player Props for the 5th Round

England's FA Cup is into the fifth round, with eight matches taking place between Friday and Monday.

When looking at the FA Cup soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense across the fifth-round matches?

FA Cup Betting Picks and Prop Bets for the 5th Round

Plymouth at Manchester City (Saturday 12:45 p.m. ET)

Plymouth -- a team sitting 22nd in the Championship -- pulled off the shock of the fourth round by knocking off Liverpool. Their prize? A road date at Manchester City.

Amazingly, the FA Cup is City's last hope for silverware this year as they've been knocked out of the Champions League and EFL Cup while their EPL title hopes are toast. Therefore, I expect City to take this match seriously and put out a strong starting 11, unlike what Liverpool did against Plymouth last round. If City play their top players, that's going to be really bad news for Plymouth.

City are massive favorites, listed at -8000 to advance and -1900 to win the match in regulation. They're -250 to score over 2.5 goals. I'm very interested in backing City in the player prop market -- especially Savinho to score or assist at -185 if he starts -- but I'll wait until starting lineups are out (11:45 a.m. ET) to place any prop bets. As such, my favorite prematch bet is City to score twice in the first half, which I really like at these +106 odds.

If my read on City taking this match seriously is correct, they'll likely bulldoze Plymouth in the opening half and could see near 80% of the possession in the stanza. It's likely safe to assume Erling Haaland won't start given that he's been dealing with an injury, but even sans Haaland, City can create a lot of chances and score several goals against a Plymouth side that has allowed the most expected goals (xG) in the Championship, per FBRef.

Fulham at Manchester United (Sunday 11:30 a.m. ET)

Fulham and Manchester United have played a lot of close matches in recent years, and it almost always ends in a United win. I think Fulham turn the tables on Sunday.

Since the start of the 2022-23 campaign, United and Fulham have played seven times across all competitions. United have won six of those fixtures while Fulham grabbed a 2-1 EPL win last March. Each of their past five meetings has been a one-goal game. Three of the past four -- including each of the last two -- have been 1-0 Manchester United wins where United scored a late goal to grab the victory.

Long story short, Fulham have played Manchester United very close in recent seasons but have gotten over the hump just once. I think the Cottagers get it done in this one.

United are really struggling right now. The players aren't a good fit for new manager Ruben Amorim's system, and they're stuck suffering through the rest of the season until they can reshape the roster this summer. United have lost 7 of their last 16 matches across all competitions. They've lost the xG battle in five straight outings, one of which was a 1-0 win at Fulham where United amassed just 0.3 xG.

Fulham, on the other hand, have won four of their last five matches in all competitions, including three straight away from home. They're five spots ahead of United in the EPL table and own a +7.4 xG differential, compared to United's -5.2 mark. Fulham are the better side and are in better form.

With United losing 7 times in 14 home league matches, Old Trafford is far from a fortress, and I like Fulham to beat the Red Devils on Sunday.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.