2 Best CONCACAF Gold Cup Bets and Player Props for USA vs. Haiti

The United States Men's National Team has won its first two matches in the CONCACAF Gold Cup and is set to face Haiti at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Betting Picks for USA vs. Haiti

The USMNT entered the tourney on shaky ground after some underwhelming performances, but against lesser competition so far in the Gold Cup, the Americans have performed well and have yet to be scored on. They can keep that streak alive versus Haiti.

The Americans thumped Trinidad and Tobago, 5-0, in their tourney opener before nosing past Saudi Arabia, 1-0. Combined over the two matches, the US has allowed just three total shots on target. Saudi Arabia is ranked 58th in the world -- compared to Trinidad and Tobago sitting 100th -- so they're not a total pushover. The US holding them to one shot on target is fairly impressive.

Haiti -- ranked 83rd -- shouldn't be a tough challenge for the Americans, and I'm backing the US to keep another clean sheet.

The US is -230 to score at least two goals, which should mean that striker Patrick Agyemang will have some chances to get on the scoresheet.

The matchup with Haiti could look similar to the 5-0 win against Trinidad and Tobago, a match where the US put 12 shots on target and controlled 70% of the possession. Agyemang scored in that one, and it was a continuation of the good form he'd shown recently with Charlotte FC as he's scored four goals over his last four MLS starts.

Overall in this tourney, he's placed three shots on target on six attempts. He's been a key cog in the US attack and can continue his hot run.

