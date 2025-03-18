2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Yale vs. Texas A&M

In the first round of the 2025 men's college basketball tournament, the No. 13 Yale Bulldogs will take on the No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday. Could Yale upset another SEC school for the second consecutive year? Or will Texas A&M take care of business and avoid an early exit?

The Bulldogs have been here before, having upset the Auburn Tigers a season ago in the first round of the tourney as a No. 13 seed. This time around, Yale matches up well against a Texas A&M team that has lost five of their last seven contests.

KenPom has the Aggies ranked 44th in adjusted offensive rating (116.2), but BartTorvik has them 315th in effective field-goal percentage (47.5%), 316th in three-point percentage (31.1%), and 249th in offensive turnover rate (18.2%). Texas A&M relies heavily on scoring second-chance points with a 42.0% offensive rebound rate (1st) and scoring off turnovers with a 19.7% defensive turnover rate (54th), which bodes well for Yale.

Fresh off of winning the Ivy League tournament, the Bulldogs are 19th in offensive turnover rate (14.4%) and 22nd in defensive rebound rate (25.8%), so they have the formula to make the Aggies uncomfortable. Not to mention, Yale has an experienced guard duo (John Poulakidas and Bez Mbeng) -- which can be extremely beneficial in the tourney -- that has helped the Bulldogs register the 40th-best effective field-goal percentage (54.8%) and a whopping 81.4 points per game.

In my favorite potential first-round upsets piece ahead of the opening slate of games, Yale was mentioned as a team to keep an eye on due to their ability to combat Texas A&M's strengths.

As mentioned above, half of Yale's talented and experienced backcourt duo is Bez Mbeng, who averages the third-most PPG (13.4) and most APG (5.6) on the Bulldogs' roster. Mbeng also paces Yale in usage rate (24.6%) and assist rate (28.8%), which makes me gravitate towards his points-plus-assists line against Texas A&M.

Even with the Aggies boasting a stout defense that is seventh in adjusted defensive rating (92.1), they are giving up a 27.1% free-throw rate and 64.8% assist rate. Meanwhile, Mbeng is posting a team-high 4.3 free-throw attempts per game for the Bulldogs, potentially leading to some easy points for Mbeng in Thursday's clash.

Up to this point, Mbeng has tallied 18-plus points and assists in 15 of his 28 starts this season, resulting in a 53.6% implied probability or -116 odds. If Yale wants to remain competitive -- and potentially win outright -- against Texas A&M, they'll need Mbenga to be active early and often on both ends of the floor.

