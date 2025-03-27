2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Ole Miss vs. UCLA

The Ole Miss Rebels face the UCLA Bruins in the Round of 16 on Friday. Mississippi will have their work cut out for them as they attempt to upset the tournament's top overall seed.

Here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds for Ole Miss vs. UCLA.

Betting Picks for Ole Miss vs. UCLA

Backing Ole Miss to upset a UCLA team that lost twice all season -- both of which came against USC -- is probably a bridge too far, but they ought to be able to cover this spread if they bring their A-game. While the Bruins rank 3rd overall on Bart Torvik, the Rebels are up there, as well, coming in at 13th.

Although Mississippi has an uninspiring 7-9 record in Quad 1 games, they won outright or lost by fewer than 8 points in 12 of those 16 games, so they've been able to hang with tough competition.

Several of these matchups have come against teams that are 1 or 2 seeds, and while two of their misses include double-digit losses to UConn and South Carolina, they covered this spread against USC, Texas (twice), and NC State.

Additionally, they've won three of their four Quad 1 games this month, which includes defeating LSU (ranked 11th on Bart Torvik) and most recently beating Baylor (20th) in the second round.

While the Bruins are inside the top 10 in both adjusted offense and adjusted defense, per Bart Torvik, the Rebels are also a well-rounded team that's 19th offensively and 12th defensively. Specifically, Mississippi's defense should help keep them in the game due to ranking 14th in defensive turnover rate and 5th in three-point rate allowed.

Bart Torvik and Massey Ratings both project UCLA to win by six points, leading to an Ole Miss cover.

If Mississippi is able to keep this a close game -- particularly through their defense -- then we ought to see the under hit, too. Their ability to force turnovers and limit threes will be key to preventing UCLA from getting out to an insurmountable lead.

Of course, the Bruins won't make it easy for Ole Miss to score, either, as they rank 6th in effective field goal percentage allowed and 36th in free throw rate allowed. Further, the Rebels are just 316th in three-point rate, so they aren't a team that's likely to get hot from beyond the arc.

Neither team plays a particularly fast pace, as well. UCLA is 170th in adjusted tempo while Mississippi is 205th.

Once again, Bart Torvik and Maseey Ratings are in agreement, projecting the two squads to combine for 132 points.

