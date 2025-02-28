2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Friday 2/28/25

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds and select some of the best bets of the day by utilizing the mentioned tools.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best College Basketball Betting Picks

Yale at Dartmouth

Yale's lead in the Ivy League continues to grow at a perfect 11-0 in conference play. Dartmouth sits second in the conference at 7-4 as it hopes to hand the Bulldogs' their first conference loss.

Yale has turned into a buzzsaw, making three NCAA Tournaments since 2019 with another looking imminent. It even managed to win a game as a No. 13 seed last season. Clearly, this should be one of the mid-major squads on your radar for March Madness.

Bart Torvik suggests a big advantage tonight as the Bulldogs rank 68th while Dartmouth is 173rd in the adjusted rankings. The Big Green are 253rd in adjusted offensive efficiency, meaning they will likely struggle to keep up with Yale's high-powered offense -- which is 53rd in efficiency while logging 83.0 points per game (10th-most).

Over the last 10 games, the Bulldogs are recording 86.7 points per game (PPG). Dartmouth has the Ivy League's best defense, ranking 100th in efficiency. Yale still has enough advantages to go over its team total, though.

With only 19.9 three-point attempts per game (21st percentile), the Bulldogs heavily lean on close twos with a 44.5% shot distribution (91st percentile). Meanwhile, the Big Green are in the 14th percentile of close twos shot distribution allowed. Opponents also log 74.0 PPG (38th percentile) while shooting 52.3% on twos (36th percentile) against this defense.

Dartmouth doesn't look equipped to slow this Yale offense, especially when sitting in the 93rd percentile for the quickest tempos in college basketball.

Davidson at VCU

The A10's conference leader, VCU is gearing up to be one of the best mid-major teams in March. It certainly checks out with various efficiency models as the Rams rank 28th in Bart Torvik, 29th in KenPom, and 28th in Haslametrics.

As usual, VCU has an exceptional defense, ranking 29th in efficiency while holding opponents to 62.6 PPG (7th-fewest) and a 44.9% effective field goal percentage (7th-lowest). So, why back the over?

Both teams love to shoot the three. Davidson is in the 69th percentile of three-point shot distributing and converts 8.2 three-pointers per game (69th percentile). On the other side of the court, the Rams are in the 94th percentile of both attempted and made three-pointers per contest. The Wildcats are in the 40th percentile of three-point makes allowed per game.

Torvik is projecting 78 points for VCU, which seems reasonable considering Davidson's struggles to defend the three-point line. This would then require little from the Wildcats for the over to hit, and they launch enough threes to average 73.0 PPG (54th percentile) while ranking 89th in offensive efficiency compared to 201st on defense.

