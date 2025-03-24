2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Florida State vs. LSU

The Florida State Seminoles take on the LSU Tigers in a 6-versus-3 matchup on Monday at 6:00 pm ET. Both teams cruised to lopsided wins in the first round, but LSU comes in favored by double-digit points at home.

Here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds for Florida State vs. LSU.

Betting Picks for Florida State vs. LSU

This will be a battle between two of the better offenses in the women's game, as Florida State ranks 9th in adjusted offensive efficiency (per Bart Torvik) while LSU is 15th. However, the Tigers rate out much better defensively, ranking 15th in adjusted defense compared the Seminoles coming in at 46th.

However, even with that disadvantage for Florida State, we should like their chances of covering this spread against LSU.

The Seminoles are a top-10 offense for a reason. They boast the country's 2nd-best turnover rate while also sitting inside the top 40 in effective field goal percentage and three-point percentage. While LSU plays stout defense overall, they do allow a lot of threes (273rd in three-point rate allowed), which is an area Florida State could exploit.

On the flip side, if there's one thing the Seminoles do well on defense, it's suppressing opposing threes. Between FSU ranking 14th in three-point rate allowed and LSU's offense being 352nd in three-point rate, we shouldn't expect the Tigers to attempt very many threes.

With that in mind, if Florida State is attempting and hitting more shots from beyond the arc, they should be able to keep this game competitive.

Bart Torvik projects LSU to win by just eight points, and Massey Ratings puts their margin of victory at nine points.

O'Mariah Gordon is one of Florida State's better three-point shooters, averaging 3.6 three-point attempts per game while hitting them 38.9% of the time. With a matchup on tap where she should see a lot of open looks from beyond the arc, she has a great opportunity to score over 15.5 points.

Gordon averages 16.2 points per game, and when she plays 29+ minutes -- something that's almost a given in a win-or-go-home contest -- she's scored 16+ points 11 of 20 times. When she attempts 4+ three-pointers, she's scored 16+ points on 9 of 15 occasions.

This should also be a high-scoring game environment overall, too, as Florida State is 7th in adjusted tempo while LSU is 17th.

Gordon scored 18 points in the first round, and we could see a similar result tonight.

