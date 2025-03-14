2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for BYU vs. Houston

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Fortunately, we have abundant tools available that can aid our chances of finding good betting value. Bart Torvik and KenPom are excellent sources that give insights into team-level efficiency, and Sports Reference provides a wide range of useful team stats, as well.

On Friday, the BYU Cougars will square off against the Houston Cougars in the quarterfinals round of the Big 12 tournament. BYU is currently on a 9-game winning streak following Thursday's victory over the Iowa State Cyclones while Houston is on an 11-game winning streak after taking down the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for BYU vs. Houston.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

BYU vs. Houston Betting Picks

BYU is known for their three-point prowess, registering a stellar 37.5% three-point percentage and 47.6% three-point rate on offense. However, while Houston doesn't take as many threes (33.9% three-point rate), they are also efficient with a 39.7% three-point percentage.

Whenever Houston does elect to take shots from beyond the arc, guard Milos Uzan is one of their better three-point marksman, converting 41.6% of his outside shots with 3.5 three-point attempts per game. With BYU chucking up plenty of threes, their opponents tend to also have three-point chances as they are allowing a 44.3% three-point rate and 35.0% three-point percentage.

Across his 32 starts this season, Uzan has knocked down multiple threes in 17 of them, including in 5 of his last 7 outings. Uzan making two-plus threes in 17 of his 32 appearances results in a 53.1% implied probability or -113 implied odds.

In my best college basketball bets on Friday, I recommended taking the under on BYU's team total in this contest. To correlate with backing the under on BYU's team total, I also like siding with the first half under between these programs.

Along with Houston coughing up the fewest points per game (58.1), they are giving up the fewest first half points per game (26.1) to their opponents. Even with BYU being a team that can catch fire from deep and accumulate points in bunches, Houston is allowing just a 31.5% three-point percentage and have the defensive effort to close out on BYU's attempts from deep.

Instead of trying to get into a shootout with BYU, Houston will slow the game down and ensure they get efficient shots, as they are sitting at 360th in adjusted tempo among 364 Division 1 teams. Aside from BYU also being a mediocre 185th in adjusted tempo, whenever Houston cruised to an 86-55 victory over BYU earlier this season, there were only 61 points scored in the first half of that meeting.

