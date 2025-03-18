2 Best College Basketball Bets and Player Props for Arkansas vs. Kansas

With legendary coaches John Calipari and Bill Self on opposing sides, we get one of the most intriguing matchups of the first round between Arkansas and Kansas.

To see thoughts on other games, check out our full men's college basketball tournament predictions page. But for Arkansas vs. Kansas, here are my favorite bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds.

Betting Picks for Arkansas vs. Kansas

Defense is the strength of both these teams, setting the stage for what could be a lower-scoring contest.

According to Bart Torvik, Kansas boasts a top-10 adjusted defense while Arkansas sits just outside the top 20. This includes the Jayhawks ranking 14th in effective field goal defense, and the Razorbacks are well above average in the metric (59th), as well.

Further, neither team is elite at scoring, as Kansas is 43rd in adjusted offense while Arkansas is just 83rd.

Of particular note is a lack of three-point shooting. The Jayhawks are 297th in three-point rate, and the Razorbacks are only slightly better at 240th. This means we're less likely to see one of these teams get hot from beyond the arc, a sure way to deep-six this wager.

While Kansas rates as the better overall offense, they do have one glaring weakness that could also aid the under. The team ranks only 355th in free throw rate, so getting free buckets from the charity stripe isn't something they can fall back on if their shots aren't falling.

Bart Torvik projects this game to reach just 142 points, further siding with the under.

Even if this game hits the under, Arkansas' Trevon Brazile should be able to score 10+ points due to his significant bump in minutes since the end of February.

Following an injury to leading scorer Adou Thiero, Brazile has started six straight games and played 40 (OT), 26, 36, 23, 37, and 35 minutes during this stretch. He's quickly become a factor on offense, scoring double-digit points in five of those games.

Thiero is reportedly doubtful to play in the first round, so Brazile should maintain his role as a starter against Kansas.

As noted earlier, Arkansas generally hasn't been a huge factor from three-point land this season, but Brazile has shot 41.2% from beyond the arc this season, and since being inserted in the starting lineup, he's attempted at least 5 three-point attempts in three of the six starts.

Brazile should get his opportunities from long distance, too. Despite Kansas possessing a stout defense, they rank 246th in three-point rate allowed.

