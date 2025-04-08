2 Best Champions League Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 4/9/25

We're getting to the business end of this season's Champions League, and the first legs of the quarterfinals take place this week.

Dortmund at Barcelona (3 p.m. ET)

A quick glance at the league tables for Dortmund and Barcelona may have you expecting a cakewalk for Barcelona. While I think Dortmund will be able to put up a solid fight, I like Yamal to score or assist at these -155 odds.

Dortmund sit eighth in the Bundesliga table, but that's misleading as they're third by expected goal (xG) differential (+15.2). They have, however, struggled against elite competition in the Champions League, allowing five goals at Real Madrid and three goals at home versus Barcelona in the group stage.

With this match in Barcelona, Yamal and company should be able to create several chances, and as Yamal should be at the heart of things for Barca.

The 17-year-old superstar continues to amaze. After a dazzling performance at last summer's Euros, Yamal has recorded 6 goals and 11 assists across 25 La Liga starts in addition to 3 goals and 3 assists in 9 UCL starts. Did I mention he's 17?

Dortmund struggled to contain him in the group-stage meeting, with Yamal totaling four shots (two on target) and eight shot-creating actions en route to an assist. I like him to put forth a similar type of showing in Wednesday's first leg.

Aston Villa at PSG (3 p.m. ET)

Coming into their Round-of-16 clash with Liverpool, PSG had elite numbers, but it was a little difficult to judge them because of the relative lack of top-notch competition in Ligue 1. And then PSG clearly out-played a really strong Liverpool side 4.2-1.8 on xG over the two legs, leaving no doubt about the Parisians' credentials.

PSG struggled a bit in the early stages of this campaign's UCL, but they have been pretty flawless in the knockout rounds. In their playoff-round clash with Brest, PSG was dominant, winning 7-0 over two legs, and then after a tough-luck 1-0 loss to Liverpool in the first leg, they went to Anfield and won, 1-0, in the second leg before knocking out the Reds on penalties. PSG haven't lost in Ligue 1 this season, winning 13 of their past 14 domestic-league matches.

PSG might be the best team in Europe, and I'm fully expecting them to advance past Villa across the two legs. Oddsmakers are, too, listing PSG at -400 to advance.

In Wednesday's first leg, I think PSG might be a little too much to handle for Villa early on, so I am backing PSG to win the first half.

While Villa are turning it on at the right time as they attempt to qualify for next season's UCL, winning seven straight across all competitions, they have not been good on the road versus top-end competition. In the Premier League, they've fallen 2-0 at Liverpool, 3-0 at Chelsea and 3-0 at Newcastle. A 2-2 draw at Arsenal is their best road result against a top team.

This is going to be a really difficult matchup for Villa away from home versus an elite side that's in sparkling form. It may take a bit for Villa to get their feet under them, and as a result, I like PSG to head into the break with a lead.

