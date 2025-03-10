2 Best Champions League Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 3/11/25

We're getting to the business end of this season's Champions League, and we're into the second legs of the Round of 16.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for Tuesday's matches?

Tuesday's Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Benfica at Barcelona (1:45 p.m. ET)

Benfica and Barcelona will meet Tuesday for the third and final time this year, and I like Barca to take control early.

Neither of the previous two matches has been a normal game. In the league phase, these two teams played a 5-4 barn-burner that Barcelona won. In last week's first leg, Barcelona had a man sent off in the 22nd minute but was able to win the match 1-0 in Lisbon thanks to a 61st-minute goal from Raphinha. Things might be more straightforward this time around as Barca are heavy -320 moneyline favorites.

Not only are Barca just the better side, they've got rest and travel advantages. Barcelona's weekend La Liga match was canceled due to the death of a staff member while Benfica played a domestic league game on Saturday and has to travel to Barcelona for this game.

Barca have netted eight goals across their past two home matches, putting four apiece past Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid. They had halftime leads of 2-0 and 3-0 in those matches. They've got gobs of attacking talent, are well rested and will want to put this tie to bed early. I anticipate them doing just that.

Feyenoord at Inter (4:00 p.m. ET)

Inter put forth a convincing away display in the first leg, getting a fully deserved 2-0 win over Feyenoord in a match where they won the expected goals (xG) battle 2.2-0.4, per FBRef's xG model. I'm expecting a very similar type of game in the second leg, and I think Inter will be focused more on not conceding chances than they are racking up a big goal tally.

Simone Inzaghi's side is one of the elite teams in Europe, particularly defensively. In Serie A play, Inter have allowed just 24.8 xG, tied for the fourth-fewest across Europe's big five leagues. They've been especially stingy of late. Over the past eight matches across all competitions, they've given up only five goals.

Inter have been remarkably good on D in the Champions League, surrendering just one goal -- yes, one -- over nine matches. It's not like they've had a cakewalk schedule, either, playing Manchester City, Arsenal, Leverkusen and Monaco.

Feyenoord mustered only 0.4 xG at home in the first leg, and while they know they need goals on Tuesday, they should have a tough time creating chances. They've scored just three times over their past five matches in all competitions.

Each of Feyenoord's last three UCL matches have gone under 2.5 goals. Seven of Inter's nine UCL matches this year have gone under 2.5 goals.

With Inter knowing a clean sheet will comfortably move them on to the quarters, I think they make this a boring, low-scoring match and put the impetus on Feyenoord to break them down, something I see Feyenoord struggling to do.

