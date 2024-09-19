2 Best Bets for Thursday Night Football: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets enter this week's Thursday Night Football game with 1-1 records. This will be the first home game for Gang Green, and it'll hopefully be the first full home contest for Aaron Rodgers since moving to the Big Apple.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for this week's Thursday night game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Thursday Night Football Betting Picks: Patriots at Jets

While the Patriots have looked decent enough on offense, they're in for a very stiff challenge tonight at the Jets, and that has me on the under for the Pats' point total.

Patriots Total Points Over @ Under Sep 20 12:15am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

A year ago, the Jets were really tough defensively at home, giving up just 19.5 points per game in the split while holding teams to only 4.0 adjusted net yards per attempt.

The Pats are a different team this year, but it is worth mentioning that the Jets' D dominated New England's offense in 2023, permitting just 18 total points across two contests.

Through two games in 2024, the Patriots have mustered 16 and 20 points. The Jets' defense was tagged for 32 points by the elite offense of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, but they bounced back and held the Tennessee Titans to 17 on the road a week ago.

numberFire's NFL projections forecast New England to put up 16.0 points tonight.

In a home game against a meh quarterback with meh weapons, the No Fly Zone can get a pick in Week 3.

Jacoby Brissett - Interception Jacoby Brissett - Interception Jacoby Brissett Yes +108 Jacoby Brissett No -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

In 2023, the Jets tied for the eighth-most interceptions -- picking off 17 passes -- despite seeing the fourth-fewest passing attempts.

The Pats aren't asking Jacoby Brissett to do too much, and they've been able to stick to that so far, recording the fifth-lowest pass rate (42.3%). They've been able to keep it run-heavy thanks to a win in Week 1 and a close loss in Week 2. If they get into a hole today -- the Pats are 6.5-point 'dogs -- they may have to air it out more than they'd like.

The potential game script combined with the talent and ball-hawking ability of the Jets' secondary puts me on Brissett to throw an interception at +108.

Get ready for Thursday Night Football! All customers get one No Sweat Token for a Same Game Parlay on the Jets vs Patriots NFL game happening September 19th. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.