2 Best Bets for Monday Night Football: Commanders at Bengals

This is a perfect get-right spot for the Bengals as their offense has looked out of sorts through the first two weeks against the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs. Entering Monday night's game versus the Commanders, Joe Burrow is producing a dismal -0.18 expected points added per drop back and -0.3% completion percentage over expected, via NextGenStats.

The good news for Burrow and Cincinnati's passing offense is Washington's defense has been a below-average unit despite the team hiring Dan Quinn at head coach. Upon facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants to begin the year, the Commanders are registering he eighth-worst pressure rate (28.6%), ninth-worst completion percentage over expected allowed (0.03%), and third-worst passing defense success rate (52.4%).

Along with Washington having a weak pass defense, the Bengals are expected to have Tee Higgins available for the first time this season. Ja'Marr Chase has gotten off to a slow start to the campaign with just a 17.5% target share and 1.47 yards per route run, but he's poised for his most productive outing thus far.

Being that the Commanders are better at stopping the run than the pass, the Bengals can attack them through the air as they lead the league in pass rate over expected. After putting up 25 points in a narrow road loss versus Kansas City in Week 2, Cincinnati should have no issues racking up points against Washington at home.

Besides siding with the Bengals to produce a solid number of points, we'll back them to secure a lead of at least five points in the first half. The Bengals' aerial attack shouldn't have much resistance from the Commanders, and Cincinnati's defense will make things difficult for rookie signal-caller Jayden Daniels.

The efficiency numbers are impressive for Daniels through his first two games in the NFL, logging a 0.21 expected points added per drop back, 54.3% passing success rate, and 1.9% completion percentage over expected. However, a 10.0% sack rate and the fact Daniels still needs to learn to avoid hits could get the rookie quarterback in trouble on the road.

Just last week, Patrick Mahomes struggled to the tune of a -0.22 expected points added per drop back and 38.7% passing success rate while throwing two interceptions against the Bengals. If defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo can confuse Mahomes, imagine what he can dial up to befuddle a first-year quarterback.

During last week's loss to the Chiefs, the Bengals held a 16-10 lead at halftime before being outscored 16-9 in the second half. This time around, Cincy will jump out to an early lead and they won't look back as both sides of the ball have their best performances of the year to avoid going 0-3.

