2 Best Bets and Player Props for LSU vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball

All eyes will be on Columbia, South Carolina tonight when No. 5 LSU takes on No. 2 South Carolina.

Originally scheduled for Thursday, inclement weather in Louisiana forced the game to be postponed. Tonight's tip is now scheduled for 5pm ET.

LSU is one of just two undefeated teams remaining as they sit at 20-0. South Carolina is 18-1, with their lone loss coming to top-ranked UCLA. Even so, the Gamecocks are the betting favorite in the NCAA Women's National Championship odds at +190. LSU has the seventh-shortest odds to win the title at +2500.

Entering Friday, the line is South Carolina -14.5, and the over/under is set at 150.5 total points.

Let's check out the LSU-South Carolina odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to sift through the LSU-South Carolina best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

LSU vs. South Carolina Betting Picks

It's a bit jarring to see the undefeated, fifth-ranked team in the country as a 14.5-point underdog.

But that's a testament to how good South Carolina's played this season. They're No. 1 in Bart Torvik's power ratings, sporting the No. 2 adjusted offense and adjusted defense.

LSU -- in spite of their undefeated record and place in the AP Poll -- hasn't graded nearly as well in the predictive metrics. They're just 16th in Torvik's ratings, held back by their 28th-ranked adjusted defense.

But that hasn't stopped the Tigers from racking up three Quad 1 wins -- namely due to their offense. The Tigers are fifth in adjusted offense against Quad 1 opponents, whereas South Carolina drops to fifth in adjusted defense in that split.

The LSU offense has been plenty explosive, and it gives the Tigers a good chance at covering the spread tonight. That's especially true given their potential advantage inside.

LSU is second nationally in offensive rebound rate, and they get the vast majority of their points from inside the arc.

That could spell trouble South Carolina considering they're 112th nationally in defensive rebound rate. The recent season-ending injury to forward Ashlyn Watkins won't help in that regard, either. Watkins led the team in blocks and was second in rebounds prior to her injury, and she was the Gamecock's tallest rotation player.

With Watkins out, LSU's dynamic backcourt should have a much easier time getting to the rim, and the entire Tigers lineup could feast on extra possession via the offensive glass.

As such, this is an intriguing spot to back LSU to keep things (relatively) close. They did so twice against South Carolina last season, losing by just six and seven points across two dates with the Gamecocks.

Considering I like LSU to push South Carolina tonight, this is also a spot we can consider backing the over.

Both LSU and South Carolina are top 10 in adjusted offense and top 12 in raw scoring average this season. The Tigers are averaging 90.6 points per game, whereas the Gamecocks are at 83.8.

Much of LSU's success is thanks to their affinity for pushing the pace, too. LSU is 19th nationally in adjusted tempo, so this is a definitive pace-up spot for the Gamecocks (139th in adjusted tempo).

We just saw what happens when South Carolina faces a team as fast as LSU as the Gamecock put 101 points on Oklahoma (third in adjusted tempo).

With that, I expect South Carolina to find similar success on the offensive end tonight, helping push this total over 150.5 points. Last year's two games between SC and LSU averaged 148.5 total points, so we at least know this mark is within their range of outcomes.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across the nation tonight? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest college basketball betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.