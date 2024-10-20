2 Best Bets and Player Props for Lions at Vikings, Week 7

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Lions at Vikings Betting Picks

This is a must-see matchup between two of the best teams in the NFC. FanDuel Sportsbook's NFC Championship odds have the Lions with the second-shortest line (+450) to win the conference while the Vikings carry the third-shortest odds (+600). Visiting red-hot Minnesota is certainly a tall task for Detroit, but the Lions hold great value as underdogs.

The Vikings' defense has been ferocious, limiting opponents to only 15.2 points per game (fourth-fewest) and 4.8 yards per play (fifth-fewest). This has led to Minnesota holding the NFL's top schedule-adjusted defense, third-best adjusted pass defense, and second-best adjusted run defense.

Probably this unit's biggest strength has been forcing 2.6 takeaways per game (the second-most) while producing a league-best two pick-sixes. Short fields have also greatly helped the Vikings' offense produce 27.8 PPG (fifth-most).

But what happens when the Vikings aren't taking the ball away? The Lions have dominated the turnover margin with the fourth-best mark at +1.2. The offense is giving the ball away only 0.8 times per game (fifth-best). Plus, we know Detroit's offense is legit with 30.2 PPG (the most) and 6.3 yards per play (third-most).

There's always been a perception that Jared Goff panics when under pressure. However, he's carrying a 66.7 pass grade when blitzed compared to 54.1 when not blitzed, via Pro Football Focus. Brian Flores' defense in Minnesota blitzes on 52% of plays -- the highest rate in the NFL. According to PFF, Goff is 17 of 18 for 380 passing yards and three passing touchdowns over his last two games when blitzed.

We should also consider this is the best offensive line the Vikings will probably see all season. Guard Kevin Zeitler is questionable with a groin injury after not practicing on Friday. Outside of Zeitler, this O-line is good to go.

What happened the last time the Vikings faced an offensive line in the top 10 of pass block rate? The Green Bay Packers logged 29 points and 379 passing yards while hitting several explosive passes. Detroit holds the eighth-best pass block grade while leading the league with 9.0 yards per passing attempt. Pair that with how Goff's been playing against the blitz, and we are cooking with gas.

Moving to the other side of the ball, the Lions' defense has its warts -- especially following Aidan Hutchinson's long-term leg injury. However, Detroit is stingy against the run, allowing only 4.2 yards per run (seventh-fewest) and 83.2 rushing yards per game (third-fewest). This is the 10th-best adjusted run defense.

Meanwhile, Minnesota carries the 9th-highest run play rate, yet it's been inefficient with only 4.1 yards per carry (10th-fewest). Even with Aaron Jones (hip) trending toward playing, I like the Lions' chances of slowing the run. That only puts more and more responsibility on Sam Darnold's shoulders.

With fewer short fields from a lack of takeaways and a stumbling run game, Darnold's turnover woes could rear its ugly teeth (four picks this season). Don't overlook that Detroit is also forcing 2.0 turnovers per game (fourth-most).

We mentioned what happened the last time that the Vikings faced a top 10 pass block grade; it led to a ton of passing yards. But this was also due to a negative game script, though, as the Packers trailed 28-7 at halftime.

Still, it's difficult to ignore five different Green Bay targets recording at least one 20+ yard reception. Minnesota has given up the fourth-most deep yards in the NFL.

Big plays have been Jameson Williams middle name. We've already discussed Detroit's elite offensive line, Goff's performance against the blitz, and the team's high yards per passing attempt. Williams is getting the lion's share of those down field targets, leading the squad with a 38.1% air yards share and an average depth of target (aDOT) of 14.2 yards.

Williams is logging 22.8 yards per reception and 73.0 receiving yards per contest. His 47.5 receiving yard prop feels too low. Williams has been consistently reeling in deep shots with 31.2 yards per catch over his last two appearances. Plus, he's produced at least a 37-yard catch in four of five games. We've even seen his aDOT rise to 14.7 over his last two games.

The Vikings are up there in deep yards allowed and could be challenged to get consistent pressure against this offensive line. When you blitz consistently, there's always a risk of getting burned deep; I think we will see that on Sunday. Give me Williams to reach at least 50 receiving yards.

