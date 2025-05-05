2 Best Bets and Player Props for Inter vs. Barcelona in the Champions League Semifinal

This week brings us the second legs of the UEFA Champions League semifinals, and first up is a meeting between Barcelona and Inter.

When looking at the Champions League soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this match?

Betting Picks for the Inter vs. Barcelona Semifinal Match

While last week's 3-3 first leg was fun, I don't anticipate a similar kind of game in the second leg, especially when it comes to Inter's attack.

In the thrilling first leg, Inter netted three goals despite generating only 0.8 expected goals (xG), per FBRef's xG model. Much is made about Barcelona's high-line and the risks they take defensively, but outside of set pieces -- which accounted for two of Inter's goals -- Barca mostly bottled up Inter's attack.

The three-goal outburst was an outlier for Inter as they've scored only four times -- couting the three goals at Barca -- over their past five matches in all competitions.

A back-and-forth, high-scoring match is almost surely a better game environment for Barcelona than it is for Inter, particularly now that Inter is without star striker Lautaro Martinez due to injury. I think we'll see Inter try to force Barca to play a different style Tuesday at the San Siro, and that likely means Inter will focus more on defending than attacking -- leading me to this bet.

We hit this Olmo prop for the first leg, and I like it again for Tuesday.

Olmo started in a No. 10 role last week and ended the first leg with two shots on target across 67 minutes of playing time. We can expect a similar amount of playing time in the second leg, and in a match where I expect Barcelona to have more of the ball, Olmo should spend a lot of time in dangerous areas.

Since becoming a starter due to Robert Lewandowski's injury, Olmo has fired four shots on target over three starts. He should continue to be a key cog in attack, and I like these -135 odds.

