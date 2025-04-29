2 Best Bets and Player Props for Barcelona vs. Inter in the Champions League Semifinal

We're into the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, and Wednesday brings us a meeting between Barcelona and Inter.

When looking at the Champions League soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this match?

Betting Picks for the Barcelona vs. Inter Semifinal Match

Netting three goals against a top-notch Inter defense will be challenging, but I think Lamine Yamal and company can pull it off.

Barca -- even with Robert Lewandowski sidelined -- have a lot of talent in forward positions and can score goals on anyone, with the Spanish giants registering 89 goals in 33 La Liga matches this season. They play an aggressive, attacking style in about every situation, especially in Barcelona. They've been lights out at home in the Champions League, scoring at least three goals in five of their six home matches -- including four against both Bayern Munich and Dortmund, so they've shown they can do it versus elite sides.

Lastly, Inter's defense has lost some form of late, and they have shown cracks on the road against top-level opposition. In the league phase of the UCL, they gave up 2.3 expected goals (xG) at Manchester City -- per FBRef -- and last round, they permitted 2.3 xG in the match at Bayern Munich. Across all competitions, Inter haven't kept a clean sheet for nine consecutive matches.

In the knockout rounds, Barcelona have been able to overwhelm opponents in the home leg and hold on away from home. They'll want to build a cushion ahead of next week's trip to the San Siro, and I think they'll be able to do that by scoring three-plus goals.

Since I'm expecting a big game from Barcelona's attack, I'm looking at their forwards for props, and Olmo to place a shot on target stands out to me at -155 odds.

Olmo will likely start due to Lewandowski's absence, with Olmo starting in the No. 10 position in last weekend's Copa del Rey final versus Real Madrid. When Olmo gets a chance to play, he usually produces; he's got nine goals and two assists in 11 league starts.

He comes into the match in good form, too, scoring in two of his last three starts.

Per 90 minutes this season, Olmo averages 3.3 shots and 1.3 shots on target.

As long as Olmo starts, this is my favorite player prop for Wednesday's first leg.

