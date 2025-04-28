2 Best Bets and Player Props for Arsenal vs. PSG in the UEFA Champions League Semifinal

We're into the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, and Tuesday brings us a clash between PSG and Arsenal.

When looking at the Champions League soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this match?

Betting Picks for the Arsenal vs. Paris Saint-Germain Semifinal Match

Two of Europe's elite defensive teams meet up Tuesday in London, and I like this to be a low-scoring match.

Arsenal have been a top-tier defense for a few seasons now. This campaign, the Gunners sit fourth in expected goals (xG) allowed across Europe's big five leagues -- per FBRef -- with Arsenal giving up just 29.0 xG through 34 Premier League matches. In this season's Champions League, they've conceded only seven times in 12 matches with just one team scoring multiple goals in a game against Arsenal (and that was PSV in the second leg after the Gunners won the first leg 7-1 and had it on cruise control).

Even without Gabriel, this Arsenal defense has proven it can get the job done, holding Real Madrid to 1 goal and a total of 1.9 xG through two matches last round -- and the one goal Real Madrid scored was a gift from the Gunners.

PSG are a top-class defensive unit, as well. In Europe's top five leagues, the Parisians are one spot behind Arsenal in xG allowed (29.2), and over two legs against Liverpool in the Round of 16, PSG kept the Reds to a single goal, including a clean sheet at Anfield. While Villa netted three against PSG in the second leg last round, that was an outlier showing from PSG's defense, and we can expect them to be dialed in Tuesday at the Emirates.

With so much on the line, this could be a cagey first leg where neither side wants to truly open up and go for it, and if that's the case, these talented defenses should be able to have plenty of success.

With Arsenal at home, there will be more impetus on the Gunners to push forward an attack, which leads me to this player prop.

Donnarumma has consistently been pretty busy away from home. Over his last nine away matches in either Ligue 1 or the UCL, he's recorded 28 saves -- including 13 saves over his past four away games.

Arsenal put a whopping 11 shots on target at home versus Real Madrid, so they will likely be able to create some chances against PSG. That should put Donnarumma -- one of the best goalies in the world -- in a good spot to make at least three saves.

