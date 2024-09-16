10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 3

As is the case in most early NFL weeks, we saw some crucial injuries and breakout stars that are beginning to shape the fantasy football landscape.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 3.

10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

Quarterbacks

Derek Carr, Saints

As one of the unquestioned stars of the Sunday morning window in consecutive weeks, I need to shout out Derek Carr emerging as a real option in one-quarterback fantasy leagues.

The New Orleans Saints have flourished under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, starting the season with 15 (!) straight scoring drives and plenty of long, quick touchdowns. The Carolina Panthers were an easier test, but the Dallas Cowboys entered the week as numberFire's second-ranked defensive unit.

Carr trails only Josh Allen in expected points added per drop back (0.47) among qualifiers, and he's topped 21 fantasy points in consecutive weeks. As long as NOLA is humming, he's someone you'll need to consider in positive matchups. The Philadelphia Eagles are certainly a candidate to be that in Week 3 after their issues with big plays from last season extended into Week 1 against Jayden Reed.

Others to Consider:

Justin Fields (vs. Chargers), Sam Darnold (vs. Texans), Malik Willis (at Titans), Skylar Thompson (at Seahawks)

Running Backs

Samaje Perine and Carson Steele, Chiefs

At skill positions, Week 2 -- unfortunately -- brought several injuries relevant to fantasy football. On a Kansas City Chiefs offense that will always be relevant with Patrick Mahomes at the helm, the starting running back job became a question mark.

It's being reported that Isiah Pacheco suffered a broken ankle after leaving the stadium in a walking boot and crutches, which is never a good sign. Pacheco has averaged 25.0 adjusted opportunities per game and played 74.3% of the Chiefs' total snaps, including yesterday since the injury occurred on the final drive.

With such a dominant role, it's unknown who might emerge behind him. Samaje Perine has been working behind Pacheco in the pass game and has seen three total targets. Carson Steele got a red zone look yesterday and was rumored for goal-line work before the season.

If Pacheco's season is over, the Chiefs might look elsewhere in the long run, but these two should at least be in line for pretty hefty work in Week 3 when visiting the Atlanta Falcons.

Dare Ogunbowale and Cam Akers, Texans

We saw another notable running back injury on Sunday Night Football.

Joe Mixon was the victim of what looked like a medial or high ankle sprain, which could bit more severe than a normal ankle twist that becomes a day-to-day issue. Mixon tried to return but exited the game again, paving the way for Dare Ogunbowale to play 22 snaps, and Cam Akers logged 14.

That snap disparity seems telling when the Houston Texans were in a positive script the entire second half, so this committee seems to be a frustrating mix of plenty of Ogunbowale between the 20s with Akers likely soaking up goal-line, short-yardage, and early-down rushing work.

While the Chiefs' committee could lean more toward the newly acquired Perine in time, this is one where each tailback appears to have a siloed role. Ogunbowale is the higher-priority claim because Akers will likely have to fend off Dameon Pierce for carries if he can return from his own hamstring issue.

Others to Consider:

Dameon Pierce (at Vikings), Braelon Allen (vs. Patriots), Alexander Mattison (vs. Panthers), Chuba Hubbard (at Raiders), Bucky Irving (vs. Broncos)

Wide Receivers

Quentin Johnston, Chargers

We were patiently waiting to see who emerged as the Los Angeles Chargers' top option, and it has ended up Quentin Johnston after all.

The former first-round pick's dismal rookie season was screaming "bust", but Johnston has blossomed working for the guy who he torched in the 2023 Fiesta Bowl. In Week 2, Johnston led the Chargers in route rate (90.5%) and, more obviously, scored a pair of touchdowns. This was a change from Week 1 where Josh Palmer (96.5% route rate) played well ahead of Johnson (81.5%) in a more competitive game.

It's pretty difficult to justify burying the guy scoring touchdowns the following week, so I'm inclined to buy Johnston as the Chargers' new No. 1 target. Ladd McConkey hasn't topped 80.0% of the routes in this run-first offense and possesses limited yardage upside from the slot and three-wideout sets.

Week 2 showed exactly how L.A. wants to operate on offense, and that includes downfield shots on the outside that could make Johnston a weekly starter.

Tutu Atwell, Rams

The rain has turned into a pouring for the Los Angeles Rams, who are easily the biggest losers of the first two weeks of action well beyond an 0-2 record.

After losing a pair of starting offensive linemen and Puka Nacua (knee) in the opener, L.A. also lost star wideout Cooper Kupp in Week 2. Kupp left the stadium in a boot with his ankle issue, so he'll likely miss some time even if not as severe as Pacheco or Mixon.

As has been the case when Kupp previously injured, Sean McVay seems to insert Tutu Atwell into that role. After getting blanked in snaps in the first half while Demarcus Robinson and Tyler Johnson played ahead of him on the outside, Atwell saw 10 snaps and drew 4 targets in the latter stages of a blowout.

With Robinson and Johnson on this list after Nacua's injury, I wanted to highlight Atwell's boost. Jordan Whittington also ran all routes (10) in three-receiver sets after the injury. We're losing enough pieces here that even Sean McVay might not be able to turn this motley crew into a fantasy-relevant offense, though.

Jalen Nailor, Vikings

Though not nearly in the shambles the Rams are, the Minnesota Vikings' receiver room has been better physically.

Jordan Addison missed Week 2 with an ankle injury, and Justin Jefferson -- shortly after a 97-yard nuclear bomb -- suffered a quad injury that head coach Kevin O'Connell is optimistic to be more "day-to-day". From the man himself, Jefferson expects to play in Week 3.

In deeper leagues, I still believe Jalen Nailor to be a name worth watching as these two aren't 100%. Nailor hasn't just scored touchdowns in consecutive weeks to open the Sam Darnold era; he's drawn five targets and run 72.7% of the team's routes.

If Jefferson isn't correct about his own injury, there's a chance Nailor could lead the Vikes in targets in a Week 3 matchup with the Houston Texans.

Others to Consider:

Tyler Johnson and Jordan Whittington (at 49ers), Ja'Lynn Polk (at Jets), Adonai Mitchell (vs. Bears), Jerry Jeudy (vs. Giants), Gabriel Davis (at Bills), Jahan Dotson (at Saints)

Tight Ends

Hunter Henry, Patriots

The current TE6 in half-PPR formats is available in a vast majority of Yahoo leagues (76%), which is equal parts a statement about him and the position at large.

Hunter Henry posted 14.9 half-PPR fantasy points without scoring in Week 2 on the back of a 42.9% target share for the week. He's run 87.3% of the New England Patriots' routes in two games and has clearly become a security blanket for Jacoby Brissett on an offense without a true No. 1 target. Maybe it's him!

Of course, the unknown for Henry is what his role might look like if and when the Pats turn to Drake Maye, but the bar is so low at tight end currently that he could still carve out a decent role with the rook to remain a top-12 guy even if it's not this absurd amount of targets.

If you punted tight end in the draft, you're likely grinning earlobe-to-earlobe entering Week 3. Henry and Mike Gesicki are likely both on the wire this week and should start over all but about eight options at the moment.

Others to Consider:

Mike Gesicki (vs. Commanders), Zach Ertz (at Bengals)

Defenses

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders pulled a gigantic upset as 8.5-point underdogs to beat the Baltimore Ravens outright, and they continue to flourish on the back of their defense.

Vegas is actually 12th-worst in numberFire's rankings without a great ability to adjust for schedule yet, but the Chargers and Ravens seem like two difficult matchups for takeaways. Nonetheless, they have three sacks and a fumble recovery in two weeks.

The skies part in earnest for Las Vegas' D/ST beginning this week. They'll host the Panthers at home before matchups with the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and shorthanded L.A. Rams. It will be nearly Halloween (October 27th versus the Chiefs) before the Raiders see a game total in the mid 40s again.

Speaking as someone who streams defenses in nearly every league, they're a perfect unit to snatch and free up top waiver claims for superior plug-and-play flex options down the road than some of these committees on the waiver wire this week.

Others to Consider:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Broncos), Seattle Seahawks (vs. Dolphins), Cleveland Browns (vs. Giants)

