10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 1

We are barely past drafting our fantasy footballs teams, yet here we are already looking at the waiver wire. That's right, some players you drafted could already be worth dropping for enticing options on waivers.

With the 2024 season kicking off in days, starting lineups and roles are looking clear cut -- probably even more so than when you drafted.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 1.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

Quarterbacks

Geno Smith, Seahawks

We had Geno Smith on our sleepers list for quarterbacks ahead of the season. With his 191st overall average draft position (ADP) in half-point per reception (PPG) leagues at FantasyPros, Smith is regularly available before the season-opening weekend. In fact, he's rostered in only 32% of leagues, per Yahoo Sports.

Smith was QB5 in half PPR in 2022, via FantasyPros. Following a disappointing 2023 campaign as QB19 a season ago, Smith has a good shot of recapturing his 2022 numbers. Much of this has to do with Ryan Grubb coming in as offensive coordinator. He led a potent passing attack with the Washington Huskies last season. Pair this with a receiving corps of D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba and there's promising potential.

The matchup is there for Week 1 as the Denver Broncos have the fifth-worst schedule-adjusted pass defense, per numberFire. Denver was also among the bottom 10 in passing yards allowed per game in 2023.

Others to Consider:

Bo Nix (at Seattle), Will Levis (at Chicago), Derek Carr (vs. Carolina)

Running Backs

Jaleel McLaughlin, Broncos

Jaleel McLaughlin has slowly but surely worked his way up the Broncos' pecking order. After being undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, McLaughlin carved out a role with 570 scrimmage yards a season ago.

Denver moved on from the veteran Samaje Perine, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. McLaughlin is firmly the second back behind Javonte Williams. He was one of two backs with 82.0-plus Pro Football Focus (PFF) rushing (82.8) and receiving (85.2) grades last year.

McLaughlin seems like a wise stash, especially considering Williams' -0.38 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/C) in 2023, per NFL's Next Gen Stats. He also gets to face numberFire's worst schedule-adjusted run defense in Week 1. Seattle also gave up the second-most fantasy points per game against running backs in 2023.

Ty Chandler, Vikings

Let's take a look at another split backfield as the Minnesota Vikings feature Aaron Jonesand Ty Chandler. Jones is expected to be the featured back, but Chandler is still worth keeping tabs on.

He recorded 461 rushing yards on 4.5 yards per carry with -0.12 RYOE/C a season ago. His RYOE/C was still well above Alexander Mattison's -0.25 in 2023. Jones has consistently battled injuries, meaning Chandler should get some time to lighten the load.

The Vikings are opening the season against the New York Giants, who hold numberFire's 11th-worst schedule-adjusted run defense. We aren't too sure how Minnesota's backfield will shake out in 2024. Chandler remains an intriguing option.

Jaylen Wright, Dolphins

Jaylen Wright was drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He's made some early noise with the Miami Dolphins, logging 5.4 yards per carry in the preseason. The rookie has become the ultimate handcuff for the Fins' backfield.

De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert were both in the top four of fantasy points per game in 2023. If either one sustains a setback, Wright should step in and flourish.

He's pretty much a stash option right now. If Wright happens to see the field this Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars have the eighth-worst schedule-adjusted run defense.

Others to Consider:

Ray Davis (vs. Arizona), Khalil Herbert (vs. Tennessee), Jordan Mason (vs. New York Jets), Samaje Perine (vs. Baltimore)

Wide Receivers

Brandin Cooks, Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys' receiving corps is all about CeeDee Lamb, who carried a WR2 ADP in half PPR. Brandin Cooks is WR2 in the offense, yet here he is rostered in only 32% of leagues.

Cooks recorded 657 receiving yards in 2023 -- his lowest mark since 2019. Maybe a second year in the offense will do the trick?

He logged only 5.1 targets per contest last season, and that jumped to a per-game average of 8.0 over the final three games of the season (including the playoffs). His role increasing is not out of the question. Cooks still managed to post exceptional receiving grades on deep shots, including a 95.9 grade on targets of 20+ yards.

Dallas should remain a pass-heavy team as numberFire's fifth-best pass offense. Securing the unit's second-best receiver could pay off.

Adonai Mitchell, Colts

Snagging rookies off the waiver wire can lead to exceptional value. Many first-year players come into the season with a promising role, but their fantasy value feels unclear. Adonai Mitchell of the Indianapolis Colts is one of those players.

Indy has Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs posted 771 receiving yards in his rookie season. Downs could be absent in Week 1 due to an ankle injury. If that's the case, Mitchell is in line to start in the slot.

If he makes a splash, Mitchell could force himself onto the field for the remainder of 2024. He has a decent chance for an impressive debut with the Houston Texans featuring the 16th-best pass defense compared to numberFire's top-ranked run defense. The Colts will likely attack Houston's perceived weakness -- the secondary.

Dontayvion Wicks, Packers

Finding the Green Bay Packers' top wide receiver for 2024 has been a big offseason task for many fantasy managers. Jordan Love comes off an exciting 2023 season, finishing as QB5 in fantasy football.

Green Bay legitimately has four receivers in the mix, including Dontayvion Wicks. We saw his snap share jump to 51.8% from Week 10 on compared to 43.6% over the previous eight games. Wicks even had the second-highest snap share among the Packers' wideouts over the final five regular-season games; his 62.8% mark during the span was far above other notable names such as Jayden Reed (49.8%).

Wicks is currently rostered in only 29% of leagues. He has just as good of a shot as any Packers receiver to provide consistent value in fantasy football. Green Bay is slated to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who will have a new-look secondary that could have hiccups in the early going.

Ja'Lynn Polk, Patriots

Another rookie receiver worth rostering is Ja'Lynn Polk. Sure, the New England Patriots' passing game is far from exciting, especially with Jacoby Brissett starting.

However, this offense has totally lacked a top target. The void is even larger with Kendrick Bourne beginning the season on the PUP list. Enter Polk -- the second-round rookie -- who is in line to be this week's WR1 or WR2 in the Pats' offense.

Virtually any potential WR1 in an offense is worth rostering, and Polk is rostered in only 23% of leagues. This week's opponent -- the Cincinnati Bengals -- gave up the most yards per passing attempt in 2023. The Bengals also feature a new starting cornerback in Dax Hill.

Others to Consider:

Josh Downs (vs. Houston), Darnell Mooney (vs. Pittsburgh), Xavier Legette (at New Orleans), Rashod Bateman (at Kansas City)

Tight Ends

Isaiah Likely, Ravens

Despite mainly being the Baltimore Ravens' backup tight end, Isaiah Likely still finished as TE23 last season. Many believe Baltimore will run more 12 personnel in 2024, which is one running back and two tight ends. When they featured 12 personnel, the Ravens scored a touchdown or recorded a first down on 31% of snaps last year -- which would have been the fifth-best mark among all NFL offenses.

Likely posted 6.7 receiving yards over expectation (RecYOE) per game in 2023; this was even above Mark Andrews' 5.1. Baltimore has almost every reason under the sun to play Likely more often.

The Chiefs are a tough matchup in Week 1, for they were tied for the third-fewest fantasy points per game allowed when facing tight ends in 2023. Still, Likely has intriguing upside that could be worth stashing.

Others to Consider:

Noah Fant (vs. Denver), Hunter Henry (at Cincinnati), Cade Otton (vs. Washington)

Defenses

Seattle Seahawks

The Broncos recorded the eighth-fewest yards per play and the seventh-fewest yards per game a season ago. Plus, they were in the bottom half of giveaways per contest. Bo Nix will start for Denver, and rookie QBs can often be careless with the ball early in their careers.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks beefed up their defensive line in the offseason. The Seattle Seahawks D/ST is far from a good week-to-week play as numberFire's third-worst defense, but there is good potential for fantasy points in Week 1.

Denver gave up the sixth-most sacks in the league in 2023. Seattle's interior defensive line is littered with talent. Paired with the Broncos' poor offense last season and the Seahawks' improving defensive line, this is a quality D/ST streamer for Week 1.

Others to Consider:

Detroit Lions D/ST (vs. Los Angeles Rams), Atlanta Falcons D/ST (vs. Pittsburgh), Las Vegas Raiders D/ST (at Los Angeles Chargers)

