10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into Week 9

As usual, the waiver wire gets pretty stingy in the middle of the season when it comes to running backs. But that doesn't mean this week's waiver wire is a bust.

Several intriguing quarterbacks and tight ends are available following explosive Week 8 performances. Plus, there's a promising wide receiver group with emerging young players. The running back options aren't as promising with mostly handcuff options available.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 9.

10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets

Quarterbacks

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos' rookie has been one of the best fantasy performers over the last month. In fact, Bo Nix has produced three top-10 weekly finishes over his last four games, and Week 8's performance was the best yet with 29.8 points (second-most prior to Monday Night Football).

Nix has clear rushing upside after logging 149 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns over his last four contests, but he was able to mostly produce through the air in Week 8. While a rushing touchdown certainly helped his output, the rookie also logged 284 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. He touts seven touchdowns to one interception over his last month of play. As QB9 across fantasy football, Nix should be on your radar.

Denver's signal-caller should be the top waiver wire quarterback this week. He's rostered in about 25% of leagues and faces the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, who are giving up 8.1 yards per passing attempt (fourth-most) and 291.4 passing yards per contest (most).

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford has been far from productive as QB24. However, he posted 25.8 fantasy points in Week 8 (fifth-most prior to MNF). We hadn't seen Stafford produce a top-12 weekly finish since Week 1 -- the last time one of his top two receivers were in action.

After posting 279 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings, why would we not be positive on Stafford? As soon as Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp returned to action, Stafford's fantasy numbers spiked. Plus, the Los Angeles Rams tout the 13th-highest pass play rate across football.

Others to Consider:

Jameis Winston (vs. Los Angeles Chargers), Malik Willis (vs. Detroit), Russell Wilson (Bye)

Running Backs

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

It's admittedly not a great week for running backs across the waiver wire. The top option remains Tyrone Tracy Jr. as he's rostered in roughly 52% of leagues. That's not a great target because he's not widely available, especially in deep leagues.

On the off chance that Tracy isn't rostered, the New York Giants' rookie is definitely worth a roster spot, though. After producing back-to-back top-16 weekly finishes when Devin Singletary was absent, Tracy seemed to take the starting role in Week 7 with a 67% snap rate and 69% route rate compared to Singletary's 22% snap share and 15% route rate in his return.

There was a chance that Singletary was still limited in his first game back from a groin injury. Monday Night Football will likely give us a better picture of where this backfield stands.

Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Mason has been dealing with a shoulder injury and exited Week 8's contest due to the injury. Rookie Isaac Guerendo came in and looked explosive, totaling 85 rushing yards on 14 carries (6.1 yards per rushing attempt) paired with three catches for 17 receiving yards on four targets.

After performing with a 63% snap share, Guerendo would typically be a must-add considering Mason has exited two consecutive games with this shoulder injury. However, the San Francisco 49ers are entering a bye. Not only will Mason have time to get healthy, Christian McCaffrey is expected to practice on bye and could return to action in Week 10.

There's a slim chance that both Mason and McCaffrey cannot go, but if that's the case, Guerendo showed he's more than capable of producing when given the chance. Handcuffs are pretty much the theme of this week's waiver wire, including Blake Corum, Braelon Allen, Trey Benson, and Ray Davis.

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears

The NFL trade deadline is November 5th. There are plenty of running back hungry teams out there, including the Dallas Cowboys. Khalil Herbert on the move would make a lot of sense.

D'Andre Swift has taken over 60% of the Chicago Bears' snaps in four consecutive games, and Roschon Johnson has snagged the second-string role with at least a 27% snap share in five straight contests. Herbert was a healthy inactive in Week 8. On an expiring rookie contract, Herbert could draw some interest on the trade market, and Week 8's inactive status could show the Bears' hand.

Herbert is available in about 93% of leagues, making him a worthy stash as a potential trade candidate. He could add immediate available if he's moved to the right team. Herbert produced over 600 rushing yards in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Miles Sanders is another running back worth keeping an eye on ahead of the trade deadline.

Others to Consider:

Miles Sanders (vs. New Orleans), Tyjae Spears (vs. New England), Jaylen Warren (Bye), Blake Corum (at Seattle), Braelon Allen (vs. Houston), Trey Benson (vs. Chicago), Ray Davis (vs. Miami)

Wide Receivers

Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns

Since the Cleveland Browns moved Amari Cooper, Cedric Tillman has immediately enjoyed a breakout, recording 14.1 and 25.4 fantasy points over his last two games. As if Week 7's 12 targets for 81 receiving yards wasn't encouraging enough, Tillman erupted for 99 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine targets in the Browns' big-time win over the Ravens.

He's WR3 this week prior to MNF. The fantasy upside is clearly there, and Cleveland's passing attack suddenly has life with Jameis Winston under center. Winston would log 334 passing yards on 41 passing attempts (8.1 yards per passing attempt) in his Browns starting debut, though it was in an advantageous matchup against Baltimore.

Tillman has been Cleveland's best receiver in back-to-back games, and we should expect a more efficient passing attack with Winston slinging the rock. With a 19% roster percentage, Tillman should be atop your priority list.

Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

Keeping our focus on the Cooper trade, a wideout on the Buffalo Bills has also seemed to benefit from the move. Rookie Keon Coleman logged 125 receiving yards and was WR13 in Week 7, and he followed that with 70 receiving yards and a highlight worthy touchdown on Sunday. This was good for 15.5 fantasy points, putting him as WR13 prior to MNF.

Getting exposure to Josh Allen is always a smart move, and Coleman comes off a season-high seven targets in each of his last two outings. He's logged at least one 25-yard catch in both contests, as well.

As Cooper gets more acclimated to this offense, Coleman could take a backseat. But for now, he's been consistent since the Bills added another quality wideout to the room. After playing in at least 75% of snaps over his last two, the rookie could be in the beginning of a breakout. Coleman is rostered in about 41% of leagues prior to Week 9.

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Fantasy managers showed no patience for Josh Downs after he logged only one catch for three yards in Week 7. He responded with four catches for 109 receiving yards and one touchdown on nine targets, leading to 20.2 fantasy points (WR4 prior to MNF).

Seeing Downs produce with Anthony Richardson under center was very encouraging. However, we still have to question the consistency when 69 yards and the touchdown came from one catch.

Still, Downs has been among the top 26 in weekly finishes in four of his last five games. Despite mostly playing in 11 personnel, he's posted over 25% in targets per route rate in five of his six contests. Downs continues to be one of the most overlooked wideouts in fantasy football (WR23 in fantasy points per game), rostered in only 47% of leagues.

Others to Consider:

Jerry Jeudy (vs. Los Angeles Chargers), Jalen Tolbert (at Atlanta), JuJu Smith-Schuster (vs. Tampa Bay), Rashod Bateman (vs. Denver), Michael Wilson (vs. Chicago), Jalen McMillan (at Kansas City), Kayshon Boutte (at Tennessee), Ricky Pearsall (Bye), Parker Washington (at Philadelphia), John Metchie III (at New York Jets)

Tight Ends

Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders

Some of the best tight ends across fantasy football can be grabbed off the waiver wire. Cade Otton is one of the prime examples as TE6. Zach Ertz of the Washington Commanders could be the next in line.

Despite sitting as TE10, Ertz is rostered in only 28% of leagues. This isn't fluky, either, with Ertz posting top-13 weekly finishes in three straight games and in five of his past seven appearances. He enjoyed season-highs of 11 targets and 77 receiving yards in Week 8. Ertz also finally found the end zone in Week 7, scoring his first touchdown of the season.

Outside of Terry McLaurin, Washington doesn't have much receiver production. Ertz is second on the team with 345 receiving yards. The Commanders will keep airing it out with rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, providing Ertz juicy potential.

Others to Consider:

Hunter Henry (at Tennessee), Taysom Hill (at Carolina), Will Dissly (at Cleveland), Brenton Strange (at Philadelphia), Isaiah Likely (vs. Denver)

Defenses

New Orleans Saints

After finished 24th among D/STs in Week 7, the New Orleans Saints bounced back with 5.0 fantasy points in Week 8 (13th-best prior to MNF).

While this is nothing to write home about, this gives us hope for Week 9's matchup against the Carolina Panthers. New Orleans is capable of producing top-10 weekly finishes with three on the season. The Saints are forcing the eighth-most takeaways per contest while Carolina averages the fourth-most turnovers per game. The Panthers also log the fourth-fewest points and yards per game.

New Orleans will probably be hoping to see more Bryce Young as the Saints finished as D/ST4 in Week 1's matchup. Over Young's three starts, opposing D/STs all finished within the top seven of weekly finishes.

Others to Consider:

Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Las Vegas), Washington Commanders (at New York Giants)

