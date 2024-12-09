10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into Week 15

Due to a pair of injuries in backfields, Week 14 provided a couple of fantasy breakout games. Ahead of Week 15, we have several running backs demanding attention on the waiver wire. But it doesn't stop there as the Cleveland Browns' passing attack has become a clear waiver target.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 15.

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns' Jameis Winston keeps putting up points no matter the opponent. A week removed from 36.0 fantasy points against the Denver Broncos' second-best schedule-adjusted defense, Winston logged 17.3 fantasy points and is QB11 ahead of Monday Night Football. He performed well against yet another exceptional defense as the Pittsburgh Steelers carried the fourth-best adjusted defense before Week 14.

With Winston available in 66% of Yahoo! leagues, he looks like the top quarterback streaming option of the week. He's averaged 21.9 fantasy points per game since Week 8 while producing four top-11 weekly finishes during the six-game span. The Browns' schedule isn't getting much easier with a Week 15 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, but Winston has been producing against some of the league's best defenses.

Others to Consider:

Bryce Young (vs. Dallas), Drake Maye(at Arizona), Will Levis (vs. Cincni)

Running Backs

Sincere McCormick, Las Vegas Raiders

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders are in full tank mode as they're going back and forth with the New York Giants for the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. With that said, this team has a ton of work to do, and it's backfield is one area the franchise could look to shore up.

However, Sincere McCormick -- who was an undrafted free agent in 2022 -- has emerged in this backfield, potentially giving Las Vegas a key piece moving forward. McCormick should also be atop fantasy waiver wires as he's available in about 85% of Yahoo! leagues.

In Week 12, McCormick saw a 38% snap share with 14 touches for 66 scrimmage yards. With Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadricep) out in Week 14, McCormick enjoyed an even higher snap rate at 61%, leading to 17 touches for 89 scrimmage yards. He touts 1.24 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/C) and a 4.0% catch rate over expectation (CROE) over the last two games, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Considering the efficiency, McCormick could be the starting running back to end Las Vegas' regular season. Scoring touchdowns will be a challenge on this struggling offense, but his 9.9 fantasy points from Week 14 is encouraging.

Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars' backfield finally looked like what we've expected for months now.

Tank Bigsby (53% snap share) and Travis Etienne (47% snap share) had an even split. Etienne ran 18 routes along with 4 targets compared to Bigsby's 9 routes run and 2 targets. Tank dominated the rushing attempts with 18 to Etienne's 4. Bigsby finished with 12.7 fantasy points, boosted by a rushing touchdown.

As the much more efficient rusher this season, it felt like only a matter of time before Tank dominated the ground game. He's totaled 1.15 RYOE/C while Etienne sits at -0.05 on the season; this isn't rocket science. This finally came with red zone touches, too, as Bigsby had 66.7% of the red zone rushing attempts compared to Etienne's 33.3% mark on Sunday.

The Jags face the New York Jets' bottom-10 adjusted rush defense in Week 15. Bigsby is not widely available, rostered in 46% of Yahoo! leagues. If he's a free agent, though, Jacksonville's tailback should add good depth to your fantasy roster.

Isaiah Davis, New York Jets

Sticking with the Jets-Jaguars matchup for Week 15, we have another fantasy back that could thrive in this game. Breece Hall (knee) missed Week 14's game, leading to Braelon Allen being scooped up in many leagues (rostered in 58% of leagues).

If you weren't quick enough to grab Allen, don't fret. In Week 13, Isaiah Davis flashed some potential with 3 catches for 28 receiving yards and a touchdown in a limited role (18% snap share). Davis went into Week 14 as a dark horse, and he produced 40 rushing yards on 10 attempts and 3 receptions and 27 receiving yards on 6 targets while playing for 53% of the snaps.

This workload generated 14.2 fantasy points from Davis (RB15 prior to MNF). Meanwhile, Allen logged 10.1 fantasy points on Sunday. The difference was Davis found the end zone; that gives the rookie two touchdowns over his last two.

If Hall is to miss more time -- which seems possible considering its a knee injury -- Davis is worth an add. Unlike Allen, Davis is widely available with only an 11% roster rate.

Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns

Rounding out our top priorities at running back, the Browns' backfield has been showing some interesting results. Despite Nick Chubb returning from injury, Jerome Ford is still holding a role with snap rates of 66% and 56% over his previous two.

Chubb has simply not looked like Chubb after returning from a major knee injury, for he carries -0.24 RYOE/C over seven outings. Don't expect Ford to turn into a fantasy stud, though, as he still sports -1.15 RYOE/C over his past two.

Cleveland's passing game has taken the spotlight in fantasy football. That will likely remain the case as one of the football's worst teams, meaning plenty of negative game scripts. Ford has not reached 7.0 fantasy points in a game over the last month, but his recent snap shares is still something to buy stock in. He's available in about 59% of Yahoo! leagues.

Others to Consider:

Blake Corum (at San Francisco), Patrick Taylor (vs. Los Angeles Rams), Kendre Miller (vs. Washington)

Wide Receivers

Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jalen McMillan has been a piece for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drawing consistent hype all season. As a third-round rookie, his stock seemed to soar following the season-ending injury of Chris Godwin. On a team that is in the top half of pass play rate while logging 241.0 passing yards per game (sixth-most), surely McMillan would produce in a starting role.

Despite carrying a 67.0% snap share on the season, McMillan has not produced as WR90 while logging 5.5 fantasy points per game. But he turned in his best game of the season by a mile in Week 14, finishing with 17.9 fantasy points (WR6 prior to MNF) thanks to 4 catches, 59 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns on 7 targets.

This isn't the first time McMillan enjoyed high target numbers as he totaled 15 targets over Week 7 and Week 8. Before Week 14, McMillan sported only a 8.3% red zone target share and 0.4 red zone targets per contest. Not only did he boast a team-high 25.0% target share on Sunday, McMillan also logged a 33.3% red zone target share.

If McMillan is finally utilized in the red zone, his potential could be unlocked. The rookie wideout is rostered in only 5% of leagues.

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers

Quentin Johnston's value has pretty much hinged on touchdowns as he's logged four touchdowns over his last six. During that span, Johnston has finished among the top 30 weekly receivers in each week when he scored. Johnston is averaging only 1.1 fantasy points per game over his two games without a touchdown since Week 9.

With Ladd McConkey absent on Sunday night, Johnston enjoyed a healthy 7 targets, going for 48 receiving yards and a touchdown. He logged 13.3 fantasy points (WR19 prior to MNF). McConkey (knee/shoulder) managed to be a limited participant at practice all week ahead of Week 14; a return could be imminent.

Regardless, Johnston still recorded a touchdown in three straight games from Week 9 to Week 11 when McConkey was active. After finding his footing in Week 14, Johnston could be worth adding again (available in 60% of Yahoo! leagues).

Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns

As soon as Amari Cooper was traded, Cedric Tillman stepped up to the plate with 18.7 fantasy points per game over the first three contests without Cooper in the lineup. He recorded only 6.2 fantasy points in Week 11 and left Week 12 early with an concussion.

Tillman has missed the last two games, as well. He's nearly three weeks removed from a concussion, meaning a return should be sooner rather than later.

Since Tillman sustained the injury in Week 12, the Cleveland Browns are logging 23.3 points per game while Winston is racking up 309.3 passing yards per game during the span. Buying in on this Browns' passing attack is a smart move across the board. Winston is producing, Jerry Jeudy has been in the top-15 weekly receivers in three of the last four, and Elijah Moore has become a waiver target.

Tillman should be included in this group as we can't ignore his production when healthy since the Cooper trade. Available in about 66% of leagues, Tillman is a sound target, assuming he's close to returning from injury.

Others to Consider:

Romeo Doubs (at Seattle), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (vs. Cincinnati), Xavier Legette (vs. Dallas), Elijah Moore (vs. Kansas City), Josh Palmer (vs. Tampa Bay), Brandin Cooks (at Carolina), Ray-Ray McCloud (at Las Vegas), Tre Tucker (vs. Atlanta)

Tight Ends

Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders

Following a bye for the Washington Commanders, one of fantasy's best tight ends has become somewhat available. As TE10, Zach Ertz is about as much as you could ask for at this stage in the season.

Rostered in about 44% of Yahoo! leagues, Ertz is averaging 13.2 fantasy points per game over his last three. Since Week 10, he's recording 7.3 targets per contest along with a team-high 22.7% target share and 43.8% red zone target share. Depending on the size of your league, you could add a starting caliber TE heading into Week 15; that's a pretty sweet deal.

Others to Consider:

Juwan Johnson (vs. Washington), Hunter Henry (at Arizona), Isaiah Likely (at New York Giants), Stone Smartt (vs. Tampa Bay)

Defenses

New York Jets

The New York Jets' D/ST has been very streaky since Week 9. The unit has finished as D/ST4 twice over the five-game span but was in the bottom half of weekly finishes in the other three contests.

It was another disappointing performance in Week 14, logging -1.0 fantasy points (D/ST23 prior to MNF). However, Week 15 brings a favorable matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This offense is recording 18.3 points per game (seventh-fewest) and 297.2 yards per game (fifth-fewest). The Jags carry the ninth-highest pass play rate, and New York gives up only 186.9 passing yards per contest (fourth-fewest).

Jacksonville's offense is even worse when Trevor Lawrence is out, and he's on injured reserve. Mac Jones has thrown five interceptions over his last four, inflating the Jaguars' 1.5 giveaways per-game average (10th-most).

Between the Jags' inability to move the ball and Jones' turnovers, New York looks like the top D/ST streaming option (rostered in 43% of leagues).

Others to Consider:

Arizona Cardinals (vs. New England), Washington Commanders (at New Orleans), Atlanta Falcons (at Las Vegas)

