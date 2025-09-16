Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens will face the Detroit Lions and their 12th-ranked pass defense (196.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Zay Flowers Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions

Baltimore Ravens vs. Detroit Lions Game Date: September 22, 2025

September 22, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 70.13

70.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers Fantasy Performance

Flowers has put up 29.0 fantasy points in 2025 (14.5 per game), which ranks him sixth at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 40 player in fantasy football.

Through two games this year, Flowers has produced 29.0 fantasy points, as he's hauled in 14 passes on 20 targets for 218 yards and one touchdown.

Last week against the Cleveland Browns, Flowers reeled in seven balls on 11 targets for 75 yards, good for 7.9 fantasy points.

Lions Defensive Performance

No QBs have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Detroit this year.

The Lions have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Detroit has allowed two or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game versus the Lions this year.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Detroit this year.

The Lions have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Detroit has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Lions this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Detroit this season.

The Lions have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

