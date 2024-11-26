Zay Flowers Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

In Week 13 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), wide receiver Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens will face the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the third-ranked pass defense in the league (175.5 yards conceded per game).

Thinking about Flowers for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Eagles? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Flowers vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.7

9.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.70

63.70 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.45

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers Fantasy Performance

Flowers is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 62nd overall, as he has tallied 107.6 total fantasy points (9.0 per game).

In his last three games, Flowers has put up 19.5 fantasy points (6.5 per game), as he's turned 20 targets into 11 catches for 135 yards and one TD.

Flowers has hauled in 23 balls (on 38 targets) for 377 yards and three touchdowns in his last five games, good for 55.7 fantasy points (11.1 per game) during that timeframe.

The peak of Flowers' fantasy season was a Week 9 outburst against the Denver Broncos, a matchup in which he put up 24.7 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 5 receptions, 127 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy perspective, Zay Flowers' game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 1.0 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for 10 yards on the day.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Eagles this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Philadelphia this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Eagles this year.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed a TD catch by 11 players this season.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

No player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Eagles this year.

A total of seven players have run for at least one touchdown against Philadelphia this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown against the Eagles this season.

