Zay Flowers Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

In Week 11 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), wide receiver Zay Flowers and the Baltimore Ravens will play the Cleveland Browns, who have the second-ranked pass defense in the league (167 yards allowed per game).

For more info on Flowers, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming game versus the Browns.

Thinking about playing Flowers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Zay Flowers Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.4

11.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 83.75

83.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Flowers Fantasy Performance

Flowers has put up 69.1 fantasy points in 2025 (7.7 per game), which ranks him 32nd at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 120 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Flowers has amassed 21.6 total fantasy points (7.2 per game), catching 16 balls (on 20 targets) for 202 yards and zero touchdowns.

Flowers has been targeted 35 times, with 27 receptions for 320 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, leading to 31.4 fantasy points (6.3 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Flowers' fantasy season came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, when he piled up 21.1 fantasy points with eight rushing yards on two carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in seven balls (on nine targets) for 143 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Zay Flowers had his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, when he tallied just 1.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Browns Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Cleveland this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Browns this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed two players to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed just one player to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Browns have given up a touchdown reception by 14 players this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Zay Flowers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.