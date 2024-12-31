Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Running back Zach Charbonnet has a matchup versus the 24th-ranked run defense in the league (130.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Seattle Seahawks play the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Charbonnet worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Rams? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Charbonnet vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 51.19

51.19 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.42

0.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 16.68

16.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Charbonnet Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Charbonnet is currently the 28th-ranked player in fantasy (85th overall), with 135.8 total fantasy points (8.5 per game).

During his last three games, Charbonnet has delivered 21.5 total fantasy points (7.2 per game), running the ball 24 times for 110 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 45 yards on six receptions (nine targets).

Charbonnet has amassed 62.9 fantasy points (12.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 272 yards with four touchdowns on 50 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 117 yards on 15 grabs (19 targets).

The highlight of Charbonnet's season as a fantasy producer came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14, as he posted 31.3 fantasy points by rushing for 134 yards and two TDs on 22 attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed seven passes on seven targets for 59 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Zach Charbonnet stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers, rushing four times for three yards, with two receptions for two yards as a receiver (0.5 fantasy points).

Rams Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have given up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed eight players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed a touchdown catch by 20 players this year.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to three players this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this year.

The Rams have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this year.

