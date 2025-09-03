Zach Charbonnet Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet will be up against the team with last year's 18th-ranked rushing defense, the San Francisco 49ers (124.6 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Charbonnet worth considering for his next game against the 49ers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Zach Charbonnet Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.55

41.55 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.27

0.27 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.02

18.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Charbonnet 2024 Fantasy Performance

Charbonnet picked up 144.9 fantasy points (8.5 per game), 25th at his position and 81st in the NFL.

Charbonnet accumulated 31.3 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 134 yards, 2 TDs; 7 receptions, 59 yards -- in his best game last season, in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 3 versus the Miami Dolphins -- Charbonnet picked up 22.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 18 carries, 91 yards, 2 TDs.

In Week 11 versus the San Francisco 49ers, Charbonnet put up a season-low 0.5 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 4 carries, 3 yards.

Charbonnet picked up 0.9 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 14 yards -- in Week 7 versus the Atlanta Falcons, his second-worst performance of the year.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco allowed over 300 passing yards to only two QBs last season.

Last year, the 49ers allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against San Francisco last season, seven players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the 49ers surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to only two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against San Francisco last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The 49ers allowed 21 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

San Francisco allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to four players last season.

On the ground, five players compiled more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the 49ers last season.

In terms of run defense, San Francisco allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

The 49ers gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only three players last season.

