Yankees vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 16

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, up against the Detroit Tigers.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Tigers Game Info

New York Yankees (72-50) vs. Detroit Tigers (59-63)

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: YES

Yankees vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-200) | DET: (+168)

NYY: (-200) | DET: (+168) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-120) | DET: +1.5 (-100)

NYY: -1.5 (-120) | DET: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 3-2, 4.70 ERA vs Beau Brieske (Tigers) - 1-2, 4.43 ERA

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (3-2) for the Yankees and Beau Brieske (1-2) for the Tigers. Cole's team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Cole starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-3. When Brieske starts, the Tigers are 3-1-0 against the spread. The Tigers have a 2-2 record in Brieske's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (51.1%)

Yankees vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +168 on the moneyline, while New York is a -200 favorite despite being on the road.

Yankees vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the spread (-100 to cover), and New York is -120 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Tigers Over/Under

Yankees versus Tigers, on August 16, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 51 wins in the 91 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 12 times in 19 chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 119 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 60-59-0 against the spread in their 119 games that had a posted line this season.

The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline 78 total times this season. They've gone 37-41 in those games.

Detroit has not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer in three chances.

The Tigers have played in 121 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-55-2).

The Tigers have covered 52.9% of their games this season, going 64-57-0 against the spread.

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto is hitting .307 with 24 doubles, four triples, 34 home runs and 102 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .438 while slugging .615.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is fifth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Soto hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with six home runs, seven walks and seven RBI.

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.467), slugging percentage (.707) and total hits (142) this season. He's batting .333.

He is second in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging among qualified hitters.

Judge has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .529 with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Anthony Volpe has 125 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.300/.388.

Alex Verdugo has been key for New York with 106 hits, an OBP of .297 plus a slugging percentage of .368.

Verdugo takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Matt Vierling has racked up a slugging percentage of .442, a team-high for the Tigers. He's batting .258 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 60th, his on-base percentage is 117th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Vierling brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .381 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Colt Keith is hitting .249 with 11 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He is currently 79th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .287 with 10 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 11 walks.

Javier Baez is hitting .188 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Yankees vs Tigers Head to Head

5/5/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/4/2024: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/3/2024: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/7/2023: 10-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/6/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2023: 5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/31/2023: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/30/2023: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/29/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/28/2023: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if you win your first bet of at least $5! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.