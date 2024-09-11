Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11
Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.
MLB action on Wednesday includes the New York Yankees playing the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Yankees vs Royals Game Info
- New York Yankees (83-62) vs. Kansas City Royals (80-66)
- Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: BSKC
Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYY: (-148) | KC: (+126)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 13-6, 3.24 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 11-9, 3.33 ERA
The Yankees will give the nod to Luis Gil (13-6, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.33 ERA). When Gil starts, his team is 13-11-0 against the spread this season. Gil's team has won 57.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-8). The Royals have a 13-14-0 ATS record in Ragans' 27 starts that had a set spread. The Royals have a 5-5 record in Ragans' 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Yankees win (50.6%)
Yankees vs Royals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Royals, New York is the favorite at -148, and Kansas City is +126 playing on the road.
Yankees vs Royals Spread
- The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Royals. The Yankees are +136 to cover, and the Royals are -164.
Yankees vs Royals Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Yankees-Royals on Sept. 11, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.
Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Yankees have won in 62, or 54.9%, of the 113 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- New York has a record of 38-29 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.
- The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 78 of their 142 opportunities.
- The Yankees are 71-71-0 against the spread in their 142 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 70 total times this season. They've finished 33-37 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 7-16 (30.4%).
- The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times this season for a 67-74-2 record against the over/under.
- The Royals are 79-64-0 ATS this season.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge has 163 hits and an OBP of .453 to go with a slugging percentage of .688. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .320 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- Juan Soto has 28 doubles, four triples, 38 home runs and 117 walks. He's batting .290 and slugging .578 with an on-base percentage of .420.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 13th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.
- Jazz Chisholm is batting .261 with a .445 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.
- Anthony Volpe is batting .251 with a .299 OBP and 55 RBI for New York this season.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated 194 hits with a .386 on-base percentage and a .597 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Royals. He's batting .334.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is first, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is third in slugging.
- Witt hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double and two RBI.
- Salvador Perez has 27 doubles, 26 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .277. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .337.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Maikel Garcia is batting .239 with 25 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Hunter Renfroe is hitting .240 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 35 walks.
Yankees vs Royals Head to Head
- 9/10/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/9/2024: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 6/13/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 6/12/2024: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/11/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 6/10/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 10/1/2023: 5-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/30/2023: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 9/29/2023: 12-5 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/23/2023: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
