Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 11

MLB action on Wednesday includes the New York Yankees playing the Kansas City Royals.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (83-62) vs. Kansas City Royals (80-66)

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: BSKC

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-148) | KC: (+126)

NYY: (-148) | KC: (+126) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164)

NYY: -1.5 (+136) | KC: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Gil (Yankees) - 13-6, 3.24 ERA vs Cole Ragans (Royals) - 11-9, 3.33 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Luis Gil (13-6, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 14 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.33 ERA). When Gil starts, his team is 13-11-0 against the spread this season. Gil's team has won 57.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-8). The Royals have a 13-14-0 ATS record in Ragans' 27 starts that had a set spread. The Royals have a 5-5 record in Ragans' 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (50.6%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Royals, New York is the favorite at -148, and Kansas City is +126 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Royals. The Yankees are +136 to cover, and the Royals are -164.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Yankees-Royals on Sept. 11, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 62, or 54.9%, of the 113 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 38-29 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 78 of their 142 opportunities.

The Yankees are 71-71-0 against the spread in their 142 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 70 total times this season. They've finished 33-37 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 7-16 (30.4%).

The Royals have combined with opponents to go over the total 67 times this season for a 67-74-2 record against the over/under.

The Royals are 79-64-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge has 163 hits and an OBP of .453 to go with a slugging percentage of .688. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season. He has a .320 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Juan Soto has 28 doubles, four triples, 38 home runs and 117 walks. He's batting .290 and slugging .578 with an on-base percentage of .420.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 13th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .261 with a .445 slugging percentage and 65 RBI this year.

Anthony Volpe is batting .251 with a .299 OBP and 55 RBI for New York this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated 194 hits with a .386 on-base percentage and a .597 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Royals. He's batting .334.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is first, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is third in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double and two RBI.

Salvador Perez has 27 doubles, 26 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .277. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Maikel Garcia is batting .239 with 25 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Hunter Renfroe is hitting .240 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs and 35 walks.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

9/10/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-0 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/9/2024: 10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

10-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/13/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/12/2024: 11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/11/2024: 10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/10/2024: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/1/2023: 5-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/30/2023: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/29/2023: 12-5 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

12-5 KC (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/23/2023: 8-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

