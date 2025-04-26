Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the New York Mets play the Washington Nationals.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (18-8) vs. Washington Nationals (12-14)

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025

Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and SNY

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-180) | WSH: (+152)

NYM: (-180) | WSH: (+152) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-115) | WSH: +1.5 (-104)

NYM: -1.5 (-115) | WSH: +1.5 (-104) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 2-1, 3.16 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 0-2, 4.73 ERA

The Mets will call on Clay Holmes (2-1) against the Nationals and Brad Lord (0-2). Holmes and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Holmes' team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Lord's three starts that had a set spread. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for two Lord starts this season -- they split the games.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (64.7%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -180 favorite on the road.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are -115 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -104.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Mets-Nationals on April 26 is 9.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 14, or 77.8%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in eight of 26 chances this season.

The Mets are 14-12-0 against the spread in their 26 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals are 10-10 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

Washington has a record of 1-2 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer (33.3%).

In the 26 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-14-0).

The Nationals have collected a 14-12-0 record ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Peter Morgan Alonso has 31 hits and an OBP of .442 to go with a slugging percentage of .667. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average, as well.

He is seventh in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Francisco Lindor is batting .297 with four doubles, five home runs and eight walks, while slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Juan Soto is batting .245 with a .394 slugging percentage and 12 RBI this year.

Soto takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, three walks and three RBI.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .208 with a .260 OBP and 11 RBI for New York this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has collected 25 hits, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .255 and slugging .551 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He ranks 69th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.

Keibert Ruiz paces his team with a .362 OBP, and has a club-leading .425 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .310.

He is currently 17th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Nate Lowe has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .266.

Luis Garcia has three doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .238.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

4/25/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/18/2024: 10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/17/2024: 10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/16/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/11/2024: 7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/10/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/9/2024: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2024: 1-0 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/3/2024: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/2/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

