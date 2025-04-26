Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26
In MLB action on Saturday, the New York Mets play the Washington Nationals.
Mets vs Nationals Game Info
- New York Mets (18-8) vs. Washington Nationals (12-14)
- Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: MASN and SNY
Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYM: (-180) | WSH: (+152)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (-115) | WSH: +1.5 (-104)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Clay Holmes (Mets) - 2-1, 3.16 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 0-2, 4.73 ERA
The Mets will call on Clay Holmes (2-1) against the Nationals and Brad Lord (0-2). Holmes and his team are 3-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Holmes' team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Lord's three starts that had a set spread. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for two Lord starts this season -- they split the games.
Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mets win (64.7%)
Mets vs Nationals Moneyline
- Washington is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -180 favorite on the road.
Mets vs Nationals Spread
- The Nationals are hosting the Mets, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are -115 to cover the spread, and the Mets are -104.
Mets vs Nationals Over/Under
- The over/under for Mets-Nationals on April 26 is 9.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.
Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Mets have been victorious in 14, or 77.8%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season New York has been victorious six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in eight of 26 chances this season.
- The Mets are 14-12-0 against the spread in their 26 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Nationals are 10-10 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).
- Washington has a record of 1-2 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer (33.3%).
- In the 26 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-14-0).
- The Nationals have collected a 14-12-0 record ATS this season.
Mets Player Leaders
- Peter Morgan Alonso has 31 hits and an OBP of .442 to go with a slugging percentage of .667. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average, as well.
- He is seventh in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.
- Francisco Lindor is batting .297 with four doubles, five home runs and eight walks, while slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- He ranks 26th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Juan Soto is batting .245 with a .394 slugging percentage and 12 RBI this year.
- Soto takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, three walks and three RBI.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .208 with a .260 OBP and 11 RBI for New York this season.
Nationals Player Leaders
- James Wood has collected 25 hits, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .255 and slugging .551 with an on-base percentage of .354.
- He ranks 69th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the big leagues.
- Keibert Ruiz paces his team with a .362 OBP, and has a club-leading .425 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .310.
- He is currently 17th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.
- Nate Lowe has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .266.
- Luis Garcia has three doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .238.
Mets vs Nationals Head to Head
- 4/25/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)
- 9/18/2024: 10-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 9/17/2024: 10-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/16/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 7/11/2024: 7-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/10/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 7/9/2024: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/4/2024: 1-0 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/3/2024: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/2/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
